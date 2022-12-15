Oak Grove simply had too much firepower for Petal in Friday night’s girls soccer showdown.

The Lady Warriors scored early and often, especially in the first half, as they built a 4-0 halftime lead and coasted to a 7-0 victory on Senior Night at Warrior Field.

Oak Grove improved to 6-4-2 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-6A; Petal dropped to 5-6-3 and 1-2.

“Tonight, we showed a lot of creativity, and I was real proud of our kids for that,” said longtime Oak Grove coach Clay Smith. “They were trying to get flicks on the ball, playing volleys. So it was great to see “

Sophomore Olivia Cassell got the party started for the Lady Warriors in the third minute of play, scoring an unassisted goal on a close-range shot from the right side of the net.

Senior Ally Stiglets made it 2-0 in the 10th minute, as the Lady Warriors got extra pressure in the final third, and made it pay off.

“Early on in the season, we struggled scoring,” Smith said. “So, we’ve spent the last couple of weeks working on finishing in the final third, creating chances and trying to get those to fall.”

How intense was that pressure? Oak Grove had 26 shots, with 16 on goal, in the first half alone, and finished with 39 total shots for the game. Sophomore goalkeeper Jada Jones had 12 saves, but didn’t get much help from her defense.

“They’re a really, really good team,” Petal coach Steven McCarthy said. “They’ve got a great program over here.. You know you’re going to be in a fight when you play Oak Grove. We had to battle for everything and they put us under a lot of pressure.”

By contrast, Oak Grove senior keeper Grace Maxwell had almost nothing to do, facing just one shot all night, and none on goal.

“I was given the captain’s position, but it’s more than just a title,” Stiglets said. “It’s more about wanting what’s best for the team.

“Our goal from the start was to get the ball up the first five minutes and get it in the back of the net.”

Stiglets is one of just five seniors on the Lady Warriors’ roster, and one of them is currently recovering from knee surgery. Nevertheless, midfielder Brooke Boutwell got the token start as a senior, before giving way to a substitute once play began.

Oak Grove made it 5-0 in the 47th minute when sophomore Hayden Hodo banged home a rebound on a scramble in front of the net after Jones knocked down a corner kick.

Still, Petal was better in the defensive end of the field in the second half. For the next 30 minutes after Hodo’s goal, the Lady Warriors had eight shots, but only one was on goal.

“We’re a really young team,” McCarthy said. “We only have on senior, so every game is a learning experience. And not just every game, but every minute, every half.

“We’ve grown into games in the second half, and we played much better than in the first half. So, I’m excited to see where this team goes, because it’s constant growth.”

But Oak Grove finished with a flurry. Cassell scored her second goal of the game on a slick pass from sophomore Zion Causey in the 78th minute, and sophomore Reagan Chancellor smashed in a free kick from 25 yards out in the final action of the game.

“It’s always great to beat Petal,” Smith sais. “It’s a big rivalry, and they’re always a well-coached team. We had a lot of kids who stepped up tonight, and to end it with the goal on the free kick was great.”

Both teams will break for the holidays before returning to action, as the two teams meet again January 7 at Petal.

“The potential for this team is amazing,” Stiglets said. “I’m excited to watch how we grow.”