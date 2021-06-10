Keith’s Superstores are certainly no stranger to the area, with 44 locations throughout Mississippi and Alabama.

But for marketing director Melissa Saucier, who grew up in and around Petal and Hattiesburg, it’s extra special to bring those cities a 22ndstore, which opened June 15 at 1858 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Hattiesburg. The store is located just off the Petal exit from Interstate 59.

“It’s a great blessing, and when you have good people you can accomplish anything,” Saucier said. “Community support and our customers are the reason we’re able to do that.

“If we see a community that we can serve, and we see a need there, that’s when we look to build in a certain location. We love that area, and it’s been weighing on our hearts for several years. We looked at several different properties over that way, and this one just turned out to be the perfect spot.”

The store features new Icee and smoothie machines, along with Saucier’s line of Mississippi Made & More items. The usual Keith’s staples also are on hand, including fountain drinks, coffee, and unique snacks from vendors such as Mickle’s Pickles, Yoder and Mississippi Heat Company.

There is also a Hunt Brothers Pizza inside, which sells pizza by the slice or the pie.

“We’ve made a huge parking lot where trucks can come in and out with ease, and there’s plenty of room to maneuver,” Saucier said. “There’s extra-large restrooms with extra stalls, and a lot of new products from vendors that we’ll be showcasing.”

Perhaps the highlight of the new store is its full deli, which prepares plate lunches and other menu items.

“We’ll be doing barbeque ribs, sausage, pulled pork, rotisserie,” Saucier said. “We’re really excited to be able to feed everybody and provide this.

“And most of our employees there are from that community. We’re providing about 20 jobs there, and we’re just looking forward to growing.”

The store held a soft opening at 8 a.m. June 15, with plenty of prizes and giveaways throughout the day. A grand opening is planned for sometime in the near future.

“We’ve got an Igloo cooler; it’s even got Bluetooth and places to put your fishing poles,” Saucier said. “We’ve got a big, nice grill that one of the vendors gave us, and Mississippi Made & More is giving away about $500 worth of gifts, from gift baskets to Father’s Day gifts and different things that we’ll do drawings for.

“We launch our annual Children’s of Mississippi Hospital campaign in July, and that store will be a big part of that; we’ll be giving a percentage of gas sales in July to the hospital. We’ve given over $120,000 in the past three years to that campaign.”

And if opening day was any indication, Keith’s Superstore can look forward to a successful future in its new location.

“We’ve just been flooded with customers,” Saucier said. “It’s been wonderful.”

The new store is open from 5 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, (601) 583-2683.