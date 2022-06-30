July’s exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum pays homage to the now-extinct library card. Do you remember the first book you ever checked out of the Public Library? In every book there was a library card which listed every reader’s name and the date they checked out the book. It was a history of the book’s readership. Sadly, the once ever-present library card is now a thing of the past, and has been replaced by e-books, computers, and electronic checkout.

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum’s July exhibit features artist, Heidi Pitre who has rescued hundreds of old library cards from their imminent disposal and brought them back to life as canvases for her pen and ink drawings. Each drawing gives homage to the book in which they once resided. Her drawings wrap around the card’s signatures and stamps, breathing new life into a relic of days gone by. We hope that you will be moved by Heidi’s soulful drawings, and inspired to walk into a library and check out one of these classic books. Because like Heidi’s art, they are timeless.