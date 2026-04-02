When Joe Bolden got the call from head coach Blake Anderson to be promoted to defensive coordinator, his answer came with no hesitation.

In fact, it came with confidence.

After years of building toward that moment, coaching multiple positions, coordinating special teams and learning under some of the game’s most respected minds, Bolden finally has his shot to lead a defense for the first time in his career.

“This is something I have dreamt of,” Bolden said. “Everybody has career goals, but you make calculated steps and moves all the way up to that point.”

Bolden was a four-year letterwinner from 2012-15 and a three-year starter at Michigan, where he finished his career with 270 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss. He captained the 2015 Wolverines as a senior.

From Michigan, Bolden navigated multiple coaching stops that allowed him to develop a wide-ranging football foundation. Along the way, he learned under defensive minds such as Don Brown, Greg Mattison and Larry Johnson, while also gaining exposure to offensive systems and special teams’ strategy.

That background, Bolden believes, is what makes this opportunity unique.

Unlike many first-time coordinators who inherit and replicate a single system, Bolden has pieced together his philosophy from a variety of influences.

“I have worked for so many guys that I have had the ability to take what I like in those schemes and really tie it in,” Bolden said. “Everybody is going to run some version of something. The key is how you do it.”

That phrase, how you do it, is at the core of Bolden’s approach.

“It is not what you do, but it is how you do it,” Bolden said. “That has been preached to me by every single mentor I have had.”

At Southern Miss, Bolden’s defense will run a 4-2-5, the same as last season. But Bolden wants to make this defense his own, not just a replica of last year. He did not hesitate when asked what the identity of his defense would be.

“We will be fast and violent,” he said. “We are going to play with great effort. That is non-negotiable.

It has shown up on the field. During Monday’s practice, the defense intercepted a pass from quarterback John White that was tipped in the air multiple times. The entire unit celebrated as if it had just won a championship.

“We work way too many hours not to have fun with it,” he said. “When you make a play like that, that should be a big-time moment.”

For Bolden, effort, attitude and discipline are the anchors of what he wants his defense to become. With Southern Miss entering the season with an almost entirely rebuilt defense, Bolden will have his work cut out for him immediately.

He said it starts with building trust.

“If you do not care about them, they know that,” Bolden said. “If you do not love them and pour into them, those guys know that.”

Establishing chemistry with a new group has required intentional effort, both on and off the field. Bolden emphasized the importance of developing players not just as football contributors, but as people.

Only then, he believes, can the football piece truly stick.

“These guys get the opportunity to strap it on every day,” Bolden said. “We have got guys that people counted out, and that is OK. Our job is to give them the best opportunity to put their best foot forward.”

As for Bolden the play caller, he is not new to making decisions.

After all, he served as the special team’s coordinator last season, a role that required precision on every snap. But he described his approach to calling a defense as similar to a brand-new car with no miles.

“I told Coach A when I interviewed for the job a lot of people go out and they are looking for a new car,” Bolden said. “If I rolled a hoopty out there and then a brand-new Chevy Tahoe with no miles, people are going to choose the Tahoe every time. I said I have got no miles. We are going to hit the gas and go full force forward.”

Bolden also discussed his philosophy on bringing pressure.

“I love pressure,” Bolden said. “But you have got to be smart with it. It is going to be opportunistic. It is going to be calculated. It will not be reckless.”

Bolden’s defense will feature multiple looks, but his primary goal is simplification, allowing players to react rather than hesitate.

“We want to cut these guys loose,” he said. “Less thinking, more playing.”

After reviewing film from the team’s first scrimmage, Bolden pointed to the need for improvement across all levels of the defense.

“There is a lot to improve upon,” he said. “But we have got willing guys.”

Communication, he added, is non-negotiable.

“You cannot play football without communicating,” Bolden said.

Southern Miss has long been known for physical, aggressive defenses, a legacy Bolden is well aware of as he steps into his new role.

“My job is to provide the nastiest, most fast, violent defense we can put out there,” he said. “Eleven guys to the ball. Eleven guys working as one on every single play.”

For a first-time defensive coordinator, the expectations are significant.

But Bolden has dreamed of this opportunity his whole life, and he is ready to hit the gas with no brakes.