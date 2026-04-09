If you’ve paid even a modest amount of attention to national news lately, you couldn’t help but notice the recent mishigas with air travel, all of it caused by a government shutdown you can lay at the feet of the Republicans -- or the Democrats. Take your pick. It meant that employees of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) went weeks without being paid. TSA agents are government employees responsible for helping to make sure that air travel remains one of the safest ways for us to get around the country.

I used to love flying, but not so much anymore. Oh, don’t get me wrong, I still love to travel, but getting there used to be half the fun. Those were the days before you were made to feel like a criminal suspect the minute you arrived at the airport to board your flight. Proof of who you are, bags searched, pat-downs -- sometimes a little more intimate than you liked if you were singled out for the dreaded secondary security search. That’s happened to me at least a few times. But I get it, the TSA is only doing its job, making sure that we all have a safe flight.

There have been big changes since my first flight in 1975, from New Orleans to Los Angeles. That year, I served as a student missionary for the Southern Baptist Convention in metro LA. I was there for a whole summer and, on my free days, I’d take the RTD, LA’s local bus system, to explore the giant city. I loved riding the RTD to the airport as the bus looped the giant U-shaped terminal. Those were the days before TSA, when airport security was minimal. I’d get off the bus, stroll into the airport like I was entering a Walmart and explore the terminal at will, marveling at the airport’s hustle and bustle. I’ll bet you remember the days we could pick up passengers at the airport and, instead of meeting them in baggage claim, you could meet them at the gate as they deplaned.

Boarding an airliner was about as simple as getting into the driver’s seat of your own car and, well, “taking off.” But airline hijackings changed all that. Growing up, watching the news with my mother, I'd see plenty of stories about airliners being seized by hijackers, with Cuba being a “popular” final destination. Hijackers, often foreigners, would have a variety of motives for their crimes, ranging from political to financial. Hijack prevention was the precursor to the tight security we now experience at our nation’s airports with the introduction of metal detectors.

But hijackings went to a new level with the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. So tragic, in fact, that the day has earned its own simple name in American history, 9/11. Just reading those numbers, you know what I’m talking about. The day a group of terrorists commandeered four jetliners from airports on the East Coast before barreling them into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Plans for the fourth aircraft, likely headed for another target in Washington, were thwarted as a heroic group of passengers forced the plane into a Pennsylvania farm field. More than 3,000 Americans lost their lives on that September morning.

Necessity is often called the mother of invention, and, after 9/11, airport security entered a whole new level, becoming an accepted way of life for the flying public. Still, those who wanted to do us harm would search for more “creative” ways to defeat increased security at the nation’s airports. Remember the “shoe bomber?” Months after 9/11, while on board a commercial airliner, he attempted to detonate a bomb hidden inside his shoe. That incident would lead to the days of our having to remove our own shoes as part of TSA screening. That particular security protocol has been discontinued, and we no longer have to worry about having a hole in our socks. It could have been worse, though. You may have forgotten the “underwear bomber,” the guy who attempted to detonate plastic explosives hidden in the underwear he was wearing. Suddenly, the idea of removing your shoes at airport security seems rather tame.

Over the past several weeks, though, the nation’s TSA agents have endured their own form of hijacking -- their paychecks. Getting caught up in the partial government shutdown meant that they had to work for weeks without being paid. The TSA is an agency of the Department of Homeland Security, which includes a number of agencies: the Coast Guard, FEMA, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and, of course, the agency that has come to be regarded as government police by many Americans, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). With its separate DHS funding, thanks to the dubiously named Big Beautiful Bill, ICE agents were still getting paid. But TSA employees were asked to smile and keep working.

The predictable blame game began with Democrats accused of being responsible for the shutdown and, of course, on the flip side, Democrats claiming the Republicans were to blame -- life in America. The partial government shutdown began on Feb. 14 after congressional Democrats and President Trump failed to put together a deal for funding DHS through September. Democrats refused to fund the department over objection to the tactics ICE and CBP were using in cities like Minneapolis earlier this year. There, two American citizens, Renee Good and Alexi Pretti, were, some would say, all but executed in plain sight under the guise of law enforcement. As a result of those actions, and other hurly-burly activities by ICE, Democrats refused to fund DHS until major changes were made in ICE’s law enforcement techniques.

Those included prohibiting enforcement operations by ICE at publicly sensitive locations such as schools and churches, one of their common practices. Democrats also demanded independent investigations of alleged wrongdoing by ICE agents and requiring warrants signed by judges before they could forcibly enter private residences. ICE agents would also be required to wear identification badges and, just as important, their masks be removed while on official duty. You know, like we expect of police officers.

Passengers at airports across the country experienced staggeringly long waits as hundreds of TSA agents either quit their jobs or called out from work so they could pursue other jobs to pay their bills. The president demanded that Republicans not give in, and members of his party followed orders, as they always do.

Democrats struggled to get Republicans on board with a bill that would have funded all of the other agencies under the DHS umbrella, including TSA, FEMA and the Coast Guard. Senate Republicans were open to the idea, but Trump blew up the deal, deciding instead to hold the plan hostage in an attempt to get his SAVE Act passed, which is, for all intents and purposes, a newfangled voter suppression bill designed to ensure Republicans maintain control of both houses of Congress this fall. What a mess.

Much has happened since the shutdown began, and the president has bigger things to worry about now, thanks to the war in Iran he’s voluntarily entangled us in. Now he’s signed an executive order allowing those long-suffering TSA agents to finally start receiving their paychecks. The question for all of us should be, especially for those who missed their flights waiting for hours in airport TSA lines, is why didn't he just do that in the first place?