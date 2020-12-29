The U.S. House of Representatives voted Monday evening to increase the second round of federal direct payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000 — an action demanded by President Donald Trump in recent days as he threatened to veto the larger stimulus plan.

Nearly every House Democrat, including Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, voted on Monday to increase the direct checks to Americans. They were joined by 44 Republicans, meeting a two-thirds threshold needed for the resolution to pass.

But 130 Republicans — including Mississippi Reps. Trent Kelly, Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo — voted against the measure.