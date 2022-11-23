Do you have a favorite restaurant? My wife and I regularly cycle through our top Hattiesburg dining spots and keep going back for the same reasons. We love the food, of course, but our most frequented establishments have a common characteristic. They all have owners, managers, and staff who know us by name and treat us like family.

Many years ago, my beloved record store decided to venture into the food business. Harry is one of the owners of TBones, and he and wife Laura began serving sandwiches, soups, and salads to the sounds of good music. They greeted their patrons with smiles, routinely brought drink refills, and called us by name. Each time we returned, they made us feel wanted and special. That infectious spirit continues today. Yes, the Power Salad is delicious, and rocking to the Beatles with a disco ball is unique, but the welcoming energy is an essential ingredient to their success.

Speaking of ingredients, my mouth waters thinking of Jutamas, the Thai restaurant on Timothy Lane in Hattiesburg. Coming from Thailand via New York, owner Dean established a critically acclaimed Hub City restaurant with plates that make your tastebuds explode with joy. Even though he hustles around his busy kitchen, Dean always makes time to walk the dining area and greet patrons. With a huge smile, he freely shares his life story and journey to Hattiesburg, and frequently solicits input on his Southeast Asian fare. The Pad Thai dish and fresh rolls are delicious and scrumptious on their own. But, the meal is even better while sitting in the cozy dining room, listening to Johnny Mathis and other crooners singing in the background. Dean cares so much about his customers that each plate is served to his very high standards.

Mentioning standards, my wife and I had the privilege to travel to Italy a few years back and eat authentic Italian cuisine. To our amazement, several selections in Rome, Venice, and Florence were quite similar to dishes at Tabella in Hattiesburg. But unlike Italy, we know the part owners, Steve and Stacey, who are literally married and figuratively married to running their little slice of Italy in the Pine Belt. They answer the phone, help cook, serve, greet, bus, pay the bills, and just about everything else. Whenever I venture in their place, there is a connection and warmth which makes you feel like they care about you. They have dozens of regular customers, and I have no doubt that Mississippi hospitality infused with fantastic food is their secret recipe.

The restaurant business is hard, demanding, unrelenting work. You must have a passion for it and an unyielding commitment. As a customer, it’s hard for me to separate the owners from their restaurants. I can’t imagine the grind, stress, and late hours. We are fortunate to have excellent eateries in our city, and I salute all of the restaurateurs who make it so.

With that said, I’m off to my friend John’s tavern, Keg & Barrel, for a sumptuous Spinach Tuna Salad and a beer. Happy eating everyone!

Clark Hicks is a lawyer who lives in Hattiesburg. His e-mail is clark@hicksattorneys.com.