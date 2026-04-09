Grit Lit is all about wringing out every drop of emotion from you for the ultimate injection of empathy. If you are searching for reading that you can truly feel: Harry Crews, Michael Farris Smith, Larry Brown, and the late, great Barry Hannah. These pages should come with a little wisp of dust from the dirt roads they send you down. Yet for all the innate drama (and bleak humor) the taillights of the ride leave behind color "HOPE" with same blur of a fading neon motel sign on the horizon - tangible but still distant enough that you might not get your Hefty bags and two young'uns across the perilous interstate.

Barry Hannah colors his vivid world with images of not only depleted hope, but the feeling that one might be completely left behind. In 1980's "Ray," Hannah is (in both first and third person) doling out anything to assuage his broad palette of characters that even in the two worlds where we reside, hope is that lining that makes any cloud overhead slightly glow from the possibility of the blue skies and sunshine they are possibly obscuring.

Ray Forrester is a mess. Former Vietnam pilot turned good time doctor. His past and present are at times inseparable. Thirty-three and unhappily married, Ray is not just unmoored, he is unbound to Earth itself.

Ray, you are a doctor and you are in a hospital in Mobile, except that you are a patient but you're still me.

He roams the Earth like a ghost. The best portions of his life (his wealth, his children, his boat) are expressed like an afterthought. Flying the well-to-do on a Lear Jet proved to be too much. Even what we will call his "rational" self could not keep up with the drip-drip-drip loss of his "netherest" soul. His ordinary life provides no relief, so he slips a little morphine to the feared eyesore family The Hooches. We do not really know why the Hooches are so "familiar" to Ray, but his unearthly draw to Sister feels like the first dip on a potential downward slide. Sister's "loyalties are fast" and yet she has no expectations. The situation spells trouble but Ray's key fact about Sister provides an Earth-ly reason and contrast to his purposeless life.

Two of her teenage lovers died in an accident at the railroad tracks...I rode down to the tracks and she was standing there in a long sleeping gown, two weeks after the accident.

"What's wrong, girl?"

"I growed up."

When Sister shooed away Ray's offer of a little medical relief, this sliver of data makes his ornate home life with his Corvette, Persians and wife "who turns her beauty on and off like a light switch" seem as useless as an empty beer can that just rolled into the path of a moving car. In our view, Sister is a vision of young lust with what Bob Dylan or Sam Shepard might call a "cowboy mouth." There is bleak humor utilized in how she says the wrong thing at the most inopportune time, but to Ray (in the first person) "every hurt she mentions, every hurt she has, she gives it back twice in love." This leads to us as Ray (perhaps in the third person) always seeing Sister as that vision of clinging to a single ray of hope by those railroad tracks soaked with tears and rain from standing out there for two whole weeks.

In a side story, hope takes on a different guise in Ray's recall of the story of Charlie DeSoto, the manager of the soap factory in Ray's new hometown of Tuscaloosa. DeSoto is a descendant of the Governor of the city when it was a village carved out of the Alabama woods. Like Ray, his normal life is unsatisfactory. The soap factory may be keeping people clean but they continue to dump enough waste into a nearby river to insure generations of environmental struggle. To assuage his pain, Charlie has his secretary Eileen. Hannah characterizes their relationship curtly in opposition ("What happened behind the locked door was sacred to them both. It was a drunkenness of the bodies.") However, a run-in with an eccentric neighbor continues to occupy more gray matter than visions of Eileen.

Tuscaloosa is a "friendly city" despite frequent sirens and a mental asylum that is always filled. Charlie just does not feel neighborly to Mr. Wently. Charlie has been tested before, but has never had a person in his vicinity inspired thoughts like "Where's my bow and arrow?" A clandestine mission to back up his obsession with research finds Mr. Wently gently rocking on the porch under a soothing backdrop of tall oaks and blooming magnolias. Almost in opposition to the destitute circumstances of the Hooches, Charlie reaches his boiling point. In a comical assault, Charlie tries to ward off the demons of Mr. Wently with several close-range AM blasts from his French Horn. Mr. Wently failed to notice.

Inside the house, someone did react. Mr. Wently's troubled grandnephew Ned. Ned is clearly in Tuscaloosa drying out. While Charlie looks at his alien gaze with a tinge of horror, they do share one fundamental interest: knocking Mr. Wently from his elevated perch. If Ray speaking in the first and third person is a source of reexamination, and Sister is somehow reviled and revered, Charlie and Ned share a malevolence and the respect to distance each other from the other conspirator. Ned needs a job. Charlie has one for him. Ned says "he will cover it." Charlie's hopes have been weirdly fulfilled. Ned quietly sits at his desk in the soap factory on the far end of the docks. Charlie is no longer disturbed by Wently's morning presence on his sidewalk. His hope suddenly fulfilled has been replaced with the gnawing question of what happened to lead to this return to so-called normalcy. Still those sirens wail.

Peace restores his life, but not necessarily his hope. Could be the duality of life. Could be the silver lining on that aforementioned precious cloud is also a means of protection. For Hannah and the rest of the Grit Lit gang, one cannot help but think that Emily Dickinson's famous " 'Hope' is the thing with feathers" axiom might need a revision. One that accommodates the notion that the silence of life does not necessarily indicate silence of mind. Here's to hope singing no matter what feathers it has or not.

NEW MUSIC THIS WEEK

ELLA LANGLEY - Dandelion [PUFFBALL WHITE LP/CD](Sawgod/Columbia)

Central Alabama-born Ella Langley has the biggest Country and Pop hit in the land at the moment. After years of writing and co-writing, Langley is on a streak of Platinum singles that combine Country, Folk and Pop without any exclusion from radio. "Choosin' Texas" is a smash love letter to both Classic Country and modern Pop's ongoing affection for the spurned lover-as-power move contradiction. Working with Miranda Lambert, Langley takes solace in the music she loves on "Dandelion," it may just be perfect timing that it corresponds with the winning formula in play circa 2026.

LAUFEY - A Matter of Time: The Final Hour [BLUE YELLOW SPECKLED LP/CD](Laufey LLC/The Orchard)

She made the world of Pop safe again for fans of Ella Fitzgerald and symphonic Pop. 2025's "A Matter of Time" was her dipping her toe into the mainstream. Laufey dug into the tropes of Swift/Eilish/Carpenter with success ("Lover Girl") and adapted them to her own rhythmic undercurrents. In addition, she even took on a challenging theatrical style (the Wicked-esque "Sabotage") and broke it with garbled blasts of noise. To celebrate the year of "Time," "The Final Hour" adds a small appendix to her "Moment" with five more songs.

THE MAINE - Joy Next Door [GREEN/WHITE SPLIT LP/CD](Photo Finish)

Pop/Punk in newer hands is growing back toward its sunny upstrummed Mall Punk roots. The long-serving bands are showing their age by trading their raw emotion for some Cure-ian textures. Arizona's The Maine found some Alt. Radio success with their self-titled album. "Joy Next Door" tries hard to fit into that spectrum of sound with moody romanticism ("Quiet Part Loud."

MELVINS/NAPALM DEATH - Savage Imperial Death March [PURPLE LP/CD](Ipecac/Secretly/AMPED)

The Melvins have experienced quite the creative rebirth. Back to their slow bone-crushing ways from their stunner "Thunderball," Buzz and Dale fill the elastic group out with Shane, John and vocalist Barney from Extreme Metal legends Napalm Death. "Rip The God" is a savage steamroller-slow noise fist in the face. The titanic basslines barely contain the shrieking and squelching as the pair roll into the uptempo slammer "Tossing Coins" with a rolling drop-D riff that could knock the emergency brake out of place on your car while cranking it up. Written together and played as one giant band, this true collaboration is also about to hit the road.

MEMORIALS - All Clouds Bring Not Rain [LP](Fire UK/Redeye)

The beguiling Memorials take the roots of their music and explode it into Experimental Post-Punk that sounds like Musik Kosmiche (the Can influence of "Bell Miner") with mesmeric Psychedelic organ ("Life Could Be A Cloud.") Like another of 2026's underdog albums from The Orielles, Memorials are not averse to long passages where their music needs to breathe to unearth harmonies (the autoharp-meets-Sixties Pop on"I Can't See A Rainbow,") or My Bloody Valentine-esque grooves ("Cut Glass Hammer.") Their swollen keyboard sounds and punchy bass lines could make them the next Stereolab or Beak/Anika ("In The Weeds.") However with the tight songwriting and clever composition, Memorials do not feel like the next step in the evolution of Post-Punk - they feel like an artist about to open it back to its the endless possibilities it possessed as it was created.

MAMMAL HANDS - Circadia [LP](ACT GER)

There is a movement in modern Jazz, especially from Europe where artists blend the traditional underpinnings of Jazz (beautiful piano arpeggios) with Electronic touches. Going back to The Bad Plus or Esbjorn Svensson Trio (EST,) Mammal Hands use an abstract set of rhythmic melodies to make their faster explorations more expansive ("Paper Boats" really shows the skills of drummer Rob Turner, formerly of GoGo Penguin) and the slower pieces into bridges that give you a breath between. Mammal Hands work it all out like Brad Mehldau with long, legato saxophone passages and whole lot of Radioheadisms (the closer "Submerge.")

CRAMPS - Songs The Lord Taught Us/Psychedelic Jungle [LP](Capitol)

There is a saying in Rock N'Roll, stay true to your roots and eventually everyone will understand you. Like Roy Orbison, The Ramones, or even Motorhead, Psychobilly legends The Cramps always sounded best with tribal drums (in style in the early Eighties,) and chronically lo-fi twang guitar. With Lux Interior pouting, preening, and clawing his way up front (seek out their early video performance from an insane asylum,) and his wife Poison Ivy plus countless conspirators, the Cramps occupied the outer orbit of success until "Wednesday" vaulted "Goo Goo Muck" into popular consciousness. Diving back into these scrappy 1980 and 1981 recordings, The Cramps were never better. With their horror-movie subject matter and cavernous production, "TV Set" and "Garbageman" were high art drawn on revolving sewer lids. To follow them down into the catacombs below the city would mean discovery (fantastic kitschy campy covers all over "Psychedelic Jungle") and the realization that looking into the mirror always made it into one from the funhouse ("The Mad Daddy" and "What's Behind The Mask.") Trading the historic well of reverb of Sun Studios to sunny California made almost no difference. Lux pours his heart out of the rattlesnake blues of "Primitive," goes deep into a Surfin' Bird-ish bellow on "The Crusher" before turning the act of dying at the acts of savages ("The Natives Are Restless") into the sadistic act of twisting your way out of it. After taking a few years off, they revamped and actually scored a pair of Alternative Radio near hits with originals. However, their opening pair of album-long statements and the classic singles collection (1983's "Bad Music For Bad People") are true American classics.

DANZIG - III: How The Gods Kill/IV [LP](Def American/Universal)

A funny thing happened on the lengthy path of Glenn Danzig out of The Misfits. As his Jersey Horrorcore Punk band grew more Metal, they were reborn as the malevolent bulldozer RAWK of Samhain (sorry folks, those masters apparently floated down the river Styx.) Rick Rubin did not want Samhain. He wanted Danzig. Together they saw that Danzig's painful yowl belonged with Classic Rock viewed through the pumping engine of Metal. Reforming the band as Danzig, they began an sonic assault with the classic debut and its follow up "Lucifuge" (both coming in May.) Having scored a couple of MTV hits, "Danzig III" marked their time to be bold in writing and production (listen as they hammer those nails in) while taking Blues-based Rock into dark and bleak territory. With his Morrison-ian croon, "Danzig III" was both deadly serious ("Anything") and daring ("Heart of the Devil." For all of its fist-pumping Metal (John Christ's guitar playing is almost effortlessly fantastic,) Danzig was finally on to the sinister swish that could appeal to both sexes. The swaggering "Dirty Black Summer" should have been a massive hit in 1992. That honor would be bestowed upon a live re-recording of the first "Danzig" album's seminal "Mother" which almost hit the Top 40 in 1993. Success sets up 1994's thunderous "Danzig 4" as a more slash-and-burn rager. They combine loose production (Chuck Biscuits's drums never sounded better) with thrilling twists in songwriting. Away from their Bluesy roots, "Danzig 4" feels like the band is pushing so hard in other directions that they are either about to become another Black Sabbath ("Until You Call On The Dark") or anIndustrial act. Turns out it would be the latter as bassist Eerie Von, Biscuits, and Christ would leave and Glenn Danzig would even separate himself from Rubin to inject a little Techno into his brooding visions of the world sinking into a technology-dominated underworld.

Mik Davis is the record store manager at T-Bones Records & Cafe in Hattiesburg.