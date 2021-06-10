On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Hattiesburg Police arrested three juveniles after responding to a report of a home invasion.

Police responded to a report of a home invasion in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, it was learned that three individuals broke into a home armed with a weapon, stole a television and fled the scene.

The three individuals who fled the scene in a vehicle, were stopped on Dabbs Street shortly after the incident.

A 12-year-old, 14-year-old, and 16-year-old, all of Hattiesburg, were arrested and each charged with one count of home invasion and one count of armed robbery.