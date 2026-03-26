POPLARVILLE, Miss. — It was a history-making, record-breaking day for the No. 1 Pearl River softball program Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats swept Coahoma, 7-0 and 8-0.

Not only did Shania Fondren (Batesville; South Panola) break the program's single-season home run record, but Teegan DeWitt (Pass Christian; Hancock) tossed a five-inning perfect game. PRCC also celebrated its sophomore class between games.

"It's not just about the wins," head coach Christie Meeks said. "Some of my favorite memories aren't even about playing ball. It's just the fun stuff we get to do with these kids — going to the rodeo, watching their reactions at basketball games. Those are the memories they'll remember forever. This group has definitely pulled me out of my comfort zone, but it's so awesome to have this group of sophomores."

GAME ONE

Ana-Grace Garcia (Baton Rouge, Louisiana; St. Joseph's) got the start in the circle for the Wildcats (25-3 overall, 9-1 MACCC) and delivered a dominant performance against Coahoma (0-28, 0-12). In her 12th start of the season, the sophomore tossed a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 12 over seven innings. Garcia set the tone early, striking out the first three batters she faced on just 14 pitches.

Pearl River wasted no time backing her up. In the first inning, Shania Fondren (Batesville; South Panola) laced a triple to the opposite field, putting a runner in scoring position for Natlaee Eaves (Louisville; Choctaw Central). On the first pitch she saw, Eaves launched her seventh home run of the season over the center fielder's head to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

With the early cushion, Garcia continued to deal, recording four strikeouts across the second and third innings to bring her total to seven.

The Wildcats added on in the third, and Fondren made history in the process. Leading off with two outs and nobody on, she fell behind 1-0 before crushing a home run over the center-field fence to set the program's single-season home run record and extend the lead to 3-0. The blast was her 19th of the year and moved her out of a three-way tie with former Wildcat All-Americans Mary Grace Turner and Lainee Bailey.

Pearl River kept the momentum going. Eaves followed with the team's second triple of the day and came around to score in the next at-bat on a single up the middle by Anastasia Acree (Mobile, Ala.; Alma Bryant), pushing the lead to 4-0.

Garcia remained in control in the circle, retiring the side in order in the fourth with two more strikeouts to reach 10 through five innings.

The Wildcats continued to add insurance. In the fourth, Carsyn Mott (Collinsville; West Lauderdale) drove in Emmaleigh Theriot (Prairieville, La.; St. Amant) with a sacrifice fly to left. In the fifth, Caroline Woodward (Gulfport) delivered a two-run single to right, scoring Eaves and Acree to make it 7-0.

Garcia closed it out in dominant fashion, retiring six straight batters to secure the 7-0 victory.

She finished with 12 strikeouts in the circle, while Fondren, Eaves and Acree each recorded multi-hit games at the plate.

GAME TWO

Teegan DeWitt (Pass Christian; Hancock) got the start in game two of the doubleheader and delivered a historic performance, tossing a five-inning perfect game against the Tigers.

DeWitt was sharp from the start, striking out two batters in the first inning and inducing a flyout for the third out. She followed with a nearly identical second inning, recording two more strikeouts and a pop-up to Fondren at third base.

In the third, DeWitt added two more strikeouts after a flyout to shortstop Zion Seals (Shannon; Nettleton). She continued to dominate in the fourth, tallying two strikeouts and a groundout to keep the perfect game intact.

Her final inning was her most efficient. Needing just 11 pitches, DeWitt struck out all three batters she faced, sealing the perfect game and etching her name into the record books.

"I am so proud of this staff and what they constantly do and continue to push through," Meeks said. "Teegan is so deserving. She comes in, works hard, does the stuff after practice that nobody sees — and I think that's what happened today."

Backed by DeWitt's dominance, the Pearl River offense erupted for eight runs.

The Wildcats got on the board in the first inning when Eaves drove in Addy Grace Alexander (Poplarville)with a double to the left-center gap.

They broke the game open in the third. Back-to-back singles by Jaycee Holifield (Laurel; Stringer) and Maeli Ben (Conehatte; Newton County), followed by a walk to Theriot, loaded the bases for Kai Goodman (New Orleans, La.; John Curtis). Goodman cleared them with a triple over the left fielder's head to make it 4-0.

Pearl River added two more runs in the fourth when Goodman singled past the second baseman, scoring Seals and Farley Harris (Daphne, Ala.) to extend the lead to 6-0.

In the fifth, Woodward lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home another run, pushing the advantage to 7-0 and putting the Wildcats within reach of a run-rule victory. Pearl River closed it out in walk-off fashion. With runners on first and second, Garcia, game 1's starting pitcher, delivered a pinch-hit single to center field for the first hit of her career, scoring Theriot from second and securing the win.

DeWitt finished with a perfect five innings, recording 11 strikeouts without allowing a baserunner. Goodman and Eaves both finished with two-hit games. Goodman drove in a game-high five runs.

SOPHOMORE DAY

Prior to the game, the Wildcats recognized their incredible sophomore class, including Garcia, Acree, Eaves, Goodman, Mott, Cailey Pervel (Carriere; Pearl River Central) and Ben.

NEXT UP

Pearl River hosts Copiah-Lincoln for an ever-important MACCC contest Tuesday at 4/6 p.m. The doubleheader will be between the two teams in first and second in the conference standings.

TICKETS

Season and single-game tickets are on sale now at PRCCAthletics.com/Tickets.

TUNE IN

All home Pearl River softball games are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/Gold. Fans with Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the "Pearl River CC" channel from their app stores.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on X (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).