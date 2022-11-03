﻿It hasn’t been a pretty two weeks for Sumrall, but the Bobcats managed to find their way into the playoffs.

In the last two weeks, Sumrall was outscored 82-7 by FCAHS and Poplarville, but records no longer matter, and that’s the approach the Bobcats.

“Everything starts over,” Sumrall coach Shannon White said. “I hope we play well enough to compete and advance each week.

“You’ve got to play at a high level at any game at this point. We’ve got to get back to executing offensively and attacking defense. It’s pretty simple. We haven’t done that. It’s our job as coaches to get that done and their job as players to respond.”

Stone (6-2) has flown under the radar as the Tomcats started the season 0-2 but enter the playoffs on a six-game win streak to clinch their region and a No. 1 seed.

“They’re outstanding,” White said. “They’re off the coast, so they don’t get a lot of publicity around these parts for sure, but they’re a senior-dominated team. They have the best quarterback we’ve seen this year. There are no weaknesses. Their kicking game is average, but their offense and defense are just top of the line.”

On offense, Stone has a plethora of weapons, with quarterback Connor Tice having thrown 1,306 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions, and has recorded a 69% completion rate while also running for 218 yards and five scores.

Tice’s top two targets are Andrew Bradford and Chasden Collins, who have near identical numbers as they have combined for 57 catches, 890 yards and 13 touchdowns. Leading Stone’s run game is Daylon Collins, who has run for 1,065 yards and nine touchdowns.

“They are a good run and pass team,” White said. “They run the ball well and pass the ball well. They have a threat every time they snap the ball. They got plenty of speed in all places. They’re willing to throw the ball. They utilize the quarterback’s abilities and the skill set that they have for their offense. They attack the whole field and don’t make a lot of mistakes.”

Stone has held teams to 10.5 points per game on defense and forced 19 turnovers. Leading the group are Carlington Herrien and Bryton Mcinnis; each have 17 tackles for loss and have combined for five sacks.

“They have 10 seniors out there,” White said. “I’m sure most of them are two or three-year starters. All three levels of their defense are really good. They don’t give up big plays. They have good team speed and do not give up long yardage plays.”

Sumrall travels to play Stone on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The winner of this matchup will play either North Pike or Northeast Jones in the second round of the playoffs.