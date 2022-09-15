Sumrall got back in the win column this past week after coming with a 36-20 win over Seminary.

The Bobcats put together a dominant second-half performance as they outscored the Bulldogs 23-7.

“We made some nice adjustments at halftime,” Sumrall coach Shannon White said. “I think we found the run game. We certainly put together a good two quarters. The first half wasn’t horrible, but the second half was certainly much better.

“I think we are seeing some growth, and you have to. The earlier it happens, the better these kids’ consistency grows. That gives confidence. I think we are finding out our offensive identity with what we can do and what we can’t do.”

All of Sumrall’s touchdowns came from its run game, with Jordan Ware rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns and Trevor Daniels running for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

“Both of them are hard-nosed running backs,” White said. “Both of them can go the distance if they get loose. Most importantly, they run between the tackles. Our offensive line also blocked better.”

Sumrall will now focus on Pearl River Central, which is still searching for its first win of the season.

The Blue Devils, which had a bye last week, have been outscored 80-3 in their first two games against Hancock and Poplarville, ﻿but White is not overlooking Pearl River Central because of their record.

According to White, the offense is focused on freshman quarterback Qorday Russell, who is a dual-threat quarterback.

“They are really a spread team that runs Wing-T plays,” White said. “They throw the ball a lot now. They have a really talented young quarterback. A lot of stuff is designed for him to have flexibility. We think they will look a lot different than they have in the past.

“(On defense) they are really big inside. They can be pretty multiple at times. Those guys are sound on defense. They are not a heavy blitz team. They have some tough guys up front. They don’t have a lot of guys playing both ways, which helps them.”

Sumrall will host Pearl River Central, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

“They have played a tough schedule,” White said. “Hancock has really improved, and Poplarville, who is an elite 4A team,” White said. “They have played two tough games. We think their record is not indicative of what kind of team they have got. They are a good team and are super well-coached.”