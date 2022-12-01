As the saying goes, “defense wins championships,” and Bay Springs put that notion on full display as the Bulldogs shut out McEvans for a 22-0 victory to defend the Class 1A state championship crown.

“After we won last year, we let them enjoy it until about March,” Bay Spring coach Dan Brady said. “We really tried to refocus. We told them that we had an opportunity to make a run at it again. It’s a huge accomplishment for those kids. It speaks to their work ethic. Our coaches have also done a great job for us and have worked extremely hard.”

The Bulldogs pitched shutouts in three of their four playoffs games and did not allow an offensive touchdown in their postseason run.

Along with the defensive effort, running back Tyrick Jones ran for two touchdowns and 131 yards, which earned him the honor of being named the game’s MVP.

“Ty Jones, there are so many stories I could say about that kid,” Brady said. “Big players make big plays. Ty has been great. I’m going to miss him, and he’s going to do a great job at Mississippi State. Ty Jones is what Bay Springs is all about, a tough kid. He’s super talented, but more than anything, he is tough.”

The Bulldogs jumped ahead after Malaki Page blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to go up 6-0 against McEvans, which was notably appearing in its first-ever state championship game.

It wasn’t until five minutes to go in the first quarter that Bay Springs ran its first offensive play. However, the Bulldogs took full advantage of momentum after Anthony Newell intercepted McEvans’ quarterback Christopher Watkins, who finished 10 of 17 for 95 yards, to give the Bulldogs the ball on the Hawks’ 40-yard line. Six plays later, Jones scores on a 5-yard run to extend the lead to 14-0.

At the start of the second half, Jones added to Bay Springs’ lead after capping off a 9-play, 68-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown to push the lead to 22-0.

With just over eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter, McEvans’ most successful drive of the second half saw the Hawks reach the Bay Springs’ 20-yard line. However, De’marian Jones intercepted the ball at the 1-yard line to kill the late momentum.

In total, Bay Springs held McEvans to 149 yards of total offense and just 45 rushing yards.

McEvans ends the year 13-2, while Bay Springs finishes the season 14-1. The Bulldogs win their second straight state championship and close the year on a 13-game win streak.