﻿Sacred Heart bounced back in major fashion with a dominant 60-28 victory over Salem last week.

The Crusaders had a pair of 200-yard rushing performances by Jude Bishop and DJ Booth. Booth ran for 222 yards and four touchdowns, while Bishop put up 239 yards and two touchdowns.

“A lot of that had to do with our offensive line,” Sacred Heart coach Ed Smith said. “They really did a good job of coming off the ball and kind of creating a new line of scrimmage and giving a lot of push up front. DJ ran the ball hard. He ran the ball behind his shoulder pads. He looked really good running the ball. Jude used his athletic ability out there, and he had two or three long runs. Those guys really played exceptionally well.”

Now Sacred Heart will face what Smith considers to be the toughest opponent on their schedule with Clarksdale.

“I’ve told the guys that this is the best team they’ll play all year without a doubt,” Smith said. “They are really good. They have got some strong kids that know how to come off the ball. They play with good pad level. They’ve also got some speed.”

Clarksdale is off to a 4-0 start and has outscored opponents 169-18. The Bulldogs also come off a 42-6 win over Sebastopol.

Clarkdale’s offense features a heavy run game. The offense has three primary ball caries, with LaDonya Adams running for 380 yards and six touchdowns and Isaiah Brown posting 416 yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Cal Culpepper has also run for 267 yards and five touchdowns and has thrown for touchdowns.

“Their offense is a combination of the Wing-T and spread,” Smith said. “They run a lot of misdirection and trap plays off the Wing-T. They run speed sweep and a lot of plays in the spread offense. It puts a defense in a bind. Our guys are really going to have to do a lot of film work and watch them and try to visualize. It’s hard for us to give them a good picture of what they are going to see on Friday night.

“On defense, they’ll mix their coverage up. They’ll play some Cover 2 and mix some a little bit of three deep with it. They are really good up front. Their defensive line has really great players. They are really sound with their front seven, and they try not to let you throw the ball deep on them.“

Sacred Heart with host Clarkdale with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.