﻿Sumrall got back in the win column last week after defeating rival Purvis.

“It was just a great effort by our guys,” Sumrall coach Shannon White said. “I thought both sides of the ball played at a pretty high level. Purvis is a rival game and it’s some bragging rights, but the most important thing is that it’s a district win. That’s always the most important thing.”

This week the Bobcats take on Lawrence County, who suffered their first defeat of the season to Poplarville in a 47-18 loss. Notably, the Cougars were without Ahmad Hardy, who has rushed for over 1,100 yards, as well as the team’s top defensive lineman.

“He’s a big kid that has great speed,” White said. “He runs with power. He’s got to be one of the top-rated juniors. He’s got wiggle to him. He’s got power to him. He’s got long speed. He’s got everything you want in a running back. There’s not a lot of weakness to him.

“They have a huge offensive line. They have 300-pounders everywhere. It’s as good of a set of running backs that you are going to on a high school football field. The quarterback, both wing backs and fullback are exceptional.”

Despite the loss, White is still impressed with the breakout year the Cougars have had.

“Their team is mostly juniors,” White said. “They have a lot of the same kids play last year, and they were young. But it makes a difference. A year under your belt being juniors and seniors out there makes a difference.”

Whether or not Hardy plays this week is unknown, but for White the key to Sumrall’s success this week falls on the offense to execute and keep Lawrence County’s offense off the field.

“(The key) has got to be our offense,” White said. “We always expect our defense to play well. This is the night where you have got to maintain drives. You can’t go three and out. I think you also have to win the special teams battle and not just a little bit. It’s a game where our offense has to keep their offense off the field.”

Sumrall goes on the road to face Lawrence County, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.