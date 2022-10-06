It’s been a rough two weeks for Petal, and things don’t get any easier for the Panthers as they take on No. 1 Brandon this week.

The Bulldogs, who finished as the state-runners up in Class 6A last year, are off to a 5-0 start that includes wins against Oxford, Warren Central, and defending state champs Madison Central. As for the Panthers, Petal (3-3, 0-2) has dropped three of its last four games and has yet to pick up a region win.

“Every week in this league is a big week, and this week is no different,” Petal coach Allen Glenn said. “Obviously, with it being Brandon, who is No. 1 in the state, they are a very well-coached football team. Their kids are playing with a ton of confidence after coming off a big year last year. It’s just another week in our league. We want to continue to play at a high level and limit turnovers and kind of see what happens. It’s definitely a tall order.

At quarterback, Landon Varnes has thrown for 1,218 yards and 12 touchdowns. Varnes’ top target has been Lester Miller, who has hauled in 27 catches for 657 yards and nine touchdowns.

“(Miller) is a big play guy,” Glenn said. “He’s just a baller. He’s just a football player that has great ball skills. He can really run. He had a great year last year. They have multiple guys on that side of the ball that make plays.

“They’ve got basically all of their starters back from last year. Their quarterback is playing at a high level. They have multiple skill guys that are playing at a high level. They’re just playing with a bunch of kids that have played a lot of meaningful football on Friday nights and in a lot of big games. They have a lot of experience on the offensive side. They are talented kids as well. It’s a big task for us defensively.”

At running back, Brandon has one of the most talked about duos of Nate Blount and Jarvis Durr. Durr has rushed for 428 yards and four touchdowns on 71 carries, while Blount has put up 481 yards and five touchdowns on 73 carries.

On defense, Brandon has held teams to just 14 points per game this season and comes off a 21-3 win over Warren Central to open region play.

“Defensively, they can really well on that side of the ball,” Glenn said. “They play extremely hard. They bring lots of pressure from a lot of different areas on the field, so they are multiple on defense too. They don’t sit in one thing all night. They bring it. You have to be prepared for the different looks and pressures they do.”

Petal goes on the road to face Brandon at 7 p.m.

“We see it as an opportunity to go on the road in this league and play one of the premier teams in the state,” Glenn said. “They’re very good. We feel like we can use this as an opportunity to go play, get after it, limit turnovers and just try to play a clean football game. It’s an opportunity to go get better and progress though this season.”