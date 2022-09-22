﻿Presbyterian Christian’s win streak came to an end last week after the Bobcats were handed a 31-26 loss to Lamar.

PCS coach Bobby Carr felt it was a case of his team overlooking its opponent since the Bobcats came off pulling off an upset win against Hartfield Academy and then faced what was a winless moment.

“I said last week, and our coaching staff agreed that (Lamar) was the best 0-4 team on any level in the state,” Carr said. “They had showed that they played a tough schedule. We don’t like to make excuses, but we have a couple of defensive linemen out. They just ran it right at us and controlled things up front. For us, and I told our guys this, we didn’t come out with much energy. Coming off the high against Hartfield, in the back of their minds, they probably think they are 0-4, but that’s not your everyday 0-4 team, and we all saw that.”

Luckily, the Bobcats saw their starting quarterback Ian Randolph return last week, who was responsible for three touchdowns.

“I thought in the second half our kids woke up and played with a lot more energy,” Carr said. “Ian Randolph got going for us, but we just ran out of time. It’s a lesson learned for our guys, and hopefully, we can bounce back this week.”

This week PCS (3-2, 1-0) will focus on Oak Forest Academy (1-3). The Yellowjackets picked up their first win of the season last week in a 47-20 win over Columbia Academy. Prior to that, Oak Forest suffered losses to Parklane Academy, Adams County Christian and Copiah Academy.

Sophomore dual-threat quarterback Kaul Perkins has been the key for the Yellowjackets. Perkins has thrown for 406 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions but also leads the team in rushing as he has run for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Perkins’ top two targets are Leonard Brumfield and Ruston Relan, who have combined for 21 catches, 341 yards and two touchdowns.

“We have to stop (Perkins),” Carr said. “He’s a good player. He throws it pretty well and runs the ball too. In the past, they have been a team that runs it right at you and plays smash mouth. They have actually spread it out a little more in the past few weeks. I’m sure they’ll probably try to run it right at us this week. We have to be sound.

“They mix it up (on defense). They run a 3-3 (front). They do something different. We just have to be sound everywhere and be more consistent on offense.”

PCS travels to play Oak Forest Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.

“You live and learn,” Carr said. “You have to get up and keep going.

I feel like our kids will bounce back and respond the right way.”