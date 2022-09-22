﻿Oak Grove dropped its first game of the season last week, but by no means are the Warriors panicking.

For starters, John Curtis is one of the best high school football teams that Louisiana can offer, and Oak Grove coach Drew Causey was adamant that the experience his team gained from that game was valuable.

“I thought we performed pretty well,” Causey said. “I think if you take two or three plays that we would have played better, we would have won that ballgame. I think you want to play great talent before you get to your region, and that’s something that we’ve done. We have played four really good teams, and hopefully, that has us prepared for the stretch of games that we have coming up.”

The Warriors (3-1) now set their sight on Region 3-6A action as they host an undefeated Warren Central (3-0). Warren Central’s three wins came against Forest Hill, Vicksburg and Germantown, with the Vikings recently coming off a bye week.

Warren Central’s offense is primarily led by running back Treyvion Hall, who leads the team with 187 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries. Complimenting him is Darius Carter, who has run for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

“(Hall) is one of their best players and is one of their best athletes,” Causey said. “We have to know where he is at, and we have got to do a better job of stopping the run and make them one-dimensional. They put him all over the field. They put him at running back, outside receiver and they put him in the slot. He is very explosive. They try to get him the ball in a bunch of different ways, very similar to how we use JQ (Gray). They try to get him in a lot of different areas. You just have to be honed in what you are doing and know where he is at.”

Defensively, the Viking defense has played close to elite and has allowed an average of 12 points per game. As a defense, Warren Central has already recorded 38 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and forced seven turnovers. Four different players have recorded at least two sacks.

“On defense, they run a 4-3 (scheme), Cover 2 and Cover 4,” Causey said. “It’s very similar to what we saw last week. They try to keep everything in front and not get beat over the top.

“We have to score when we get the ball and take what they are giving us. They are very talented. They have a lot of playmakers on both sides of the ball.”

Oak Grove hosts Warren Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“Since I’ve been at Oak Grove, if you start off 2-0 in our region, then you are more than likely going to make the playoffs,” Causey said. “Starting out 1-0 is definitely a huge key.”