﻿Oak Grove still has plenty to play for as the end of the regular season approaches. The Warriors have now rattled off five straight wins, which included a 49-14 win over Pearl last week.

“We’ve been playing some really good football as of late,” Oak Grove coach Drew Causey said. “That’s what we’ve got to kind of focus on. We have to have our guys under that. We have got to get into playoff mode. We need to be executing at a high level. We’ve done that the last three weeks, so I hope we’re kind of trending the right way and keep it going.”

Oak Grove still has a chance to clinch the region but would need help as the Warriors close out the regular season against Northwest Rankin.

If Brandon beats Pearl, Oak Grove beats Northwest Rankin, and Warren Central beats Meridian, then Brandon is the No. 1 seed, Oak Grove the No. 2 seed, Warren Central the No. 3 seed and Northwest Rankin the No. 4 seed.

If Brandon and Warren Central both win and Northwest Rankin beats Oak Grove, then Brandon is the No. 1 seed, Warren Central the No. 2 seed, Northwest Rankin the No. 3 seed and Oak Grove the No. 4 seed.

If Pearl beats Brandon and Warren Central and Oak Grove both win, then Warren Central is the No. 1 seed, Oak Grove the No. 2 seed, Brandon the No. 3 seed and Northwest Rankin the No. 4 seed.

If Oak Grove wins and both Brandon and Warren Central lose, then Oak Grove is the No. 1 seed, Brandon the No. 2 seed, Warren Central the No. 3 seed and Northwest Rankin the No. 4 seed.

The Cougars have overcome a 1-3 start and have since won four of their last six games. Last week, Northwest Rankin nearly defeated Brandon as the Cougars almost overcame a 28-7 deficit but lost 36-28. On the season, Northwest Rankin has averaged 28 points per game and allowed 32 per game.

“They base out of a 3-3 (front),” Causey said. “They’ll play a lot of Cover 3. They’ll play a little bit of man coverage. They will slant the front and bring a linebacker just about every time. They have got some talented guys on that side of the ball.”

At quarterback is Wes White, who has tossed for 1,312 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. His top target is Brendan Brown, who has hauled in 53 catches for 729 yards and eight touchdowns.

“I think upfront on their offensive line they are really talented,” Causey said. “They have got two Division I offensive linemen that they like to run behind. Their running back is a really talented player. They have got a couple of really good wideouts. The quarterback does a good job of distributing the football to them. They’ve been scoring a lot of points. We’re going to have to show up. Our defensive front will have to play really well.”

The main key to the offense has been running back Dylan Lewis, who has rushed for 1,150 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“They want to run the football,” Causey said. “There are definitely a couple of different guys that they can put back there. But their running back is a good player. He’s a tough runner and does a really good job. He’s a tough runner, and he’s got really good speed.”

Oak Grove travels to play Northwest Rankin on Thursday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.