﻿The pressure is always high to win an intense rivalry game. But this year’s Petal-Oak Grove game will have the stakes raised with both teams trying to bounce back from frustrating losses and, more importantly, both teams needing to pick up their first win in region play.

Turnovers were the theme for both teams last week.

Against Warren Central, Oak Grove coughed up five turnovers that led to 24 points for the Vikings and a 42-41 loss in overtime.

“You can’t win when you play a good football team and turn it over five times,” Oak Grove coach Drew Causey said. “I’m just worried about us and us getting better. Who we play doesn’t matter. We have to get better.

We have to play like we are being coached to play and do what we’re being told to do and do it the way we’re telling them to do it. If we do that, then we have a chance to be really good, and if we don’t, we’ll be in the same boat next week.”

Petal committed seven turnovers that led to the Panthers blowing a 21-10 lead and led to the Pirates coming up with a 25-21 win.

“If you turn it over seven times, you are not going to win,” Petal coach Allen Glenn said. “We’re definitely in the meat of our schedule right now and starting Week 2 of division play. As far as getting back on track and it being a rivalry game, our kids are going to be excited to play. It’s two communities that really enjoy this game and have for a long time.

“I do think that we have done some things in the two games that we’ve lost that have been detrimental by turning the football over. I do feel like we are better. I feel like Oak Grove is as good as they have been too.”

Glenn was quick to credit the amount of talent on Oak Grove’s field, especially the arsenal of talented wide receivers and playmakers of the Warriors. However, one matter that has gained Glenn’s attention is the return of Jaylen Aborom, who missed the first four games of the season for the Warriors. Aborom, a Mississippi State commit, plays both wide receiver and defensive back. In his first game last week, Aborom had 15 catches, 190 yards and three touchdowns.

“They have a talented young quarterback that’s kind of finding his way,” Glenn said. “The tailback is a really good player. He’s a Division I talent. With Aborom being back and being able to play a little defensive back and wideout, that kind of gives them that extra impact player on both sides of the ball. They are a force to be reckoned with. It seems like they have had those guys for the last several years. They have good players who are well-coached. It’s a rivalry that both communities will be excited for, so it should be an entertaining Friday night.”

Similarly, Causey was quick to note how much Petal has improved compared to last season. For starters, wide receiver Cayden Burger is a deep ball threat, as the junior has hauled in 21 catches for 452 yards and six touchdowns. Causey also noted the talent on Petal’s defense as well as the impact that new starting quarterback Deljay Bailey has had on the Panthers.

“They’re a better football team,” Causey said. “That’s to be expected. They’ve got some good weapons on the outside. They’re running back is a tough runner. The quarterback is a good player. The offensive line is coming together really well. Those guys (on defense) have been starting for three years. They are talented and strong up front. They run well on the backend.

“They’re talented and a very well-coached team. They’re going to do a lot of good stuff. We’ve got to play a lot better than we have been playing.”

Petal hosts Oak Grove on Friday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

“We’re a few turnovers away from our record being a little different than what it is, and Oak Grove could sit there and say the exact same thing,” Glenn said. “They’re probably a few turnovers away from their from their record not being what it is, so should it be a great football game.”