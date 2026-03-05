With songs like “Stand By Your Man,” “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” and “Til I Can Make It on My Own,” Tammy Wynette became one of the most recognizable voices in the genre.

Some of the best places in Mississippi are the ones you almost drive past.

The ones tucked just off a two-lane road that you notice out of the corner of your eye while heading somewhere else.

That’s exactly how I first discovered the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center in Tremont.

As we do on many weekends, our family was headed to a baseball tournament. Coolers packed, early morning start, GPS guiding us through small towns and country roads across Northeast Mississippi. Somewhere along the drive, just outside Tremont, I spotted the sign.

Tammy Wynette Legacy Park.

If you’ve spent any time driving kids to tournaments across Mississippi, you know those roads — the ones that take you through towns you didn’t plan to visit but are always glad you found.

I remember thinking how fitting it was that something honoring such a big voice in country music would be quietly tucked into the landscape of a small Mississippi town.

Tremont sits in Itawamba County, surrounded by farmland, trees, and the kind of roads that have been carrying people to church, school, and ballgames for generations. It’s not flashy, and that’s part of its charm. But from this small place came a voice that would eventually travel around the world.

Tammy Wynette, born Virginia Wynette Pugh, grew up right here in Itawamba County. Her story didn’t begin under bright stage lights. It started in a small country church where she played piano and sang hymns as a young girl. That was where Tammy first learned the power of a song.

Those early church hymns eventually led to a career that helped shape country music itself.

With songs like “Stand By Your Man,” “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” and “Til I Can Make It on My Own,” Tammy Wynette became one of the most recognizable voices in the genre. Her music told stories people understood — those of love, heartbreak, and perseverance.

Long before Nashville claimed her as a star, she was simply a Mississippi girl with a gift for music and a determination to follow it.

Visitors today can step into that journey at Tammy Wynette Legacy Park, where a museum preserves her life and career. Inside, photographs, memorabilia, and exhibits trace the path from her childhood in rural Mississippi to the country music stage.

It’s the kind of place where you slow down and take your time reading the displays, remembering the songs, and realizing just how far a dream from a small town can travel.

Just outside the museum stands the Mississippi Country Music Trail marker honoring Tammy Wynette. The markers across the state recognize artists who shaped the sound of American music, and Wynette’s place on that trail feels especially meaningful here in the community where her story began.

Mississippi has always had a way of producing music that reaches far beyond its borders. Blues, gospel, rock and roll, country — so many of those sounds were born from everyday life here.

Tammy Wynette’s voice is part of that story.

And in Tremont, the music continues.

Visitors can enjoy lunch or dinner at the Tammy Wynette Restaurant, where local musicians often take the stage, filling the room with live music and a little bit of the same spirit that inspired Wynette years ago.

The Legacy Center has a full lineup of live music planned throughout March.

March Music Lineup at The Legacy Center

Friday, March 6 – No music, restaurant open 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 – Jessica Horton, Chris Williams, JD Long & Silver Eagle Band at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 13 – Jim Barnes at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 – Stateline Strings at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 20 – TBA

Saturday, March 21 – The Lisa Lambert Band at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 27 – Uncharted Territory

Saturday, March 28 – Beyond Blessed

Tammy Wynette Restaurant Hours

Fridays & Saturdays: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

If you happen to be traveling through Northeast Mississippi, it’s worth taking a little detour into Tremont. Walk through the museum. Read the stories. Stand beside the Country Music Trail marker. And while you’re there, stay awhile and listen to the music.

Because sometimes the most meaningful Mississippi places aren’t the ones with the biggest crowds or the brightest lights. Sometimes they’re the ones quietly tucked along the road — the kind of places where a little girl once sang hymns in church and grew up to become the First Lady of Country Music.

-- Article credit to Meredith Biesinger for the Magnolia Tribune --