﻿Hattiesburg’s schedule continues to do the Tigers no favors.

After falling 42-21 last week to Oak Grove, Hattiesburg now focuses on its fourth straight 6A opponent as the Tigers face Meridian.

The biggest issue for Hattiesburg (0-3) is trying to get healthy at quarterback. Freshman Tristan Keys will be unable to play quarterback again, while the team’s original starter Deuce Vance is considered doubtful for this week, but it is believed that he could return next week for Hattiesburg’s region opener.

“I always remind people that the reason we play these tough non-region games is to get us ready for region play,” Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance said. “You want to beat your rivals, and you want to win those games, but more importantly, you want to get better. I think the first three games have definitely given us the opportunity to improve and get better and find other guys that can do things for us. When we do get healthy again, we’ll have some athletes that we can go to.”

For Meridian, the school had announced that it was canceling its game against West Lauderdale and was ruled a no contest. According to the Meridian School District, there was an incident during MHS’ dismissal on Friday, and out of caution, the game was ultimately canceled. Originally the game was going to be played with no fans in attendance.

“They are going to be rested and pretty healthy since they haven’t played, which is both good and bad for them,” Vance said. “We hope they are a little rusty and out of shape.

“We played a real close game with them last year, and they ended up winning in the last couple of minutes. We know they have a lot of those players back on this year’s team. So we’re familiar with those guys and what they are capable of doing. They have got some new additions as well that pose a concern to you on offense and defense.”

Regardless of not playing last week, Meridian is a much-improved team that has no shortage of talent. Meridian (1-1) opened the season with a 47-21 loss to Laurel, followed by a 52-40 win against Lanier.

Headlining the team is junior running back Daniel Hill, who is rated a four-star recruit and holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas, Oregon, Tennessee and Florida State. Another name to watch is wide receiver/defensive Quindarrius Jones. Jones is a three-star player and recently committed to Florida State.

“(Hill is) a load running that football,” Vance said. He is big and strong. He’s probably 235 to 240 pounds. He’s a very talented kid that can run behind his pads. They have the ability to put him at receiver and throw it to him. He has great hands and is a great route runner. They direct snap it a lot to him. He’s a guy that we have to be aware of at all times. With all that said, you can’t fall asleep on their other running back. He’s a really good player as well. Their quarterback is as athletic that we see. He’s probably the second most athletic quarterback we’ve seen this year compared to Ocean Springs’ quarterback. He throws a really good football and can hurt you with his legs. (Jones) is probably the best wide receiver that we will see all year.

“Defensively, it starts with (Jones). Their defensive line is huge. They have got a really big defensive line, and their linebackers are very physical. They fly to the football. He’s good enough to cover from sidelines to sidelines. They’ve got a really talented team.”

Hattiesburg will hit the road to face Meridian with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.