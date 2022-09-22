﻿An 0-4 start is not how Hattiesburg envisioned the start to its season.

The combination of a brutal schedule and injuries at quarterback find the Tigers facing similar circumstances to last season. To recap, Hattiesburg started out 0-4 before the Tigers finished 5-2 to not only make the playoffs but also nearly won its division.

“The region record, that’s all that matters right now,” Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance said. “That’s our focus. These are the ones that count. They all matter, but these count.”

For starters, quarterback Deuce Vance, who suffered an injury in Week 1, is now considered to be day-to-day and could return soon for Hattiesburg. This would not only be a major boost for Hattiesburg’s depth but would allow the Tigers to use Malcolm Boykin, who has taken snaps under center, in more dynamic ways.

“We are trying to get a couple of other guys back,” Vance said. “We found something offensively that we really like (and) we feel like (Boykin) is getting better at. (Deuce) has gone from doubtful to day to day.

“Malcolm is going to be a mainstay on some of the stuff we do on offense.”

This week, the Tigers open Region 3-5A against Natchez. The Bulldogs (2-2) opened the year with two wins but have since dropped two straight, with the most recent being a 24-6 loss to Hazlehurst.

The Natchez offense relies on sophomore quarterback Kaden Walton, who has tossed for 747 yards, nine touchdowns and has completed 58% of his passes while being picked off four times. His main target is Damarrco Blanton, who leads the team with 16 catches, 224 yards and five touchdowns.

Another notable target is Mike Williams, who is rated as a three-star recruit and holds offers from Southern Miss, Texas State, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe. This season, Williams has hauled in 11 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

“That’s a talented group on offense,” Vance said. “They have some really good receivers. Their quarterback is a really good athlete. They have a good tailback that is pretty dog gone good.

“(The quarterback) is athletic. He’s more of a scrambler. He’s one of those guys that can beat you with his legs. He’s got some really good targets to throw to. Mike Williams is a college football player. He’s one that can play. But (when their quarterback) does scramble, he’s a guy that keeps his head downfield.”

On defense, after opening the season with a shutout, Natchez has allowed an average of 25 points per game.

“Defensively, they have some really big buys,” Vance said. “The linebackers are active. They have guys in the secondary that are playmakers. They are a talented team. They were a talented team last year when we played them.”

Hattiesburg hits the road Friday to face Natchez with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

“We have to go over there this year,” Vance said. “I’m sure they’ll be up for the challenge. We’ll have our hands full on the road.

“We played a tough non-region schedule. We are trying to hit the reset button. We have to make sure that we get off to a good start.”