In response to the unprecedented educational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi Reading Corps is seeking 20 reading tutors to serve in Hattiesburg-area schools. Tutors will begin serving in October.

Woodley Elementary, Grace Christian Elementary, Thames Elementary, Hawkins Elementary, and Rowan Elementary are currently in need of reading tutors. The Mississippi program was launched in 2021 and has already helped hundreds of local students, especially after years of disruptions due to the pandemic. “Reading Corps is a proven solution to help students to get back on track,” according to Director of Mississippi Programs Karla Edwards.

Edwards said no teaching experience is needed. Tutors are fully trained and serve a regular weekly schedule on-site at the school. The greatest need is for part-time tutors (19 or 26 hours per week), although limited full-time (35 hours per week) positions are available. All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $3,247 to pay for college tuition or student loans. Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild, or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and childcare assistance.

Candidates are encouraged to apply now to begin helping students in October. Visit join.readingandmath.org to learn more or apply.