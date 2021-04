Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing individual.

Brandon Keith-Zykai Scott, 18, of Hattiesburg, was last seen at his family residence, in the 200 block of Fairway Drive, on April 22, 2021.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants with white stripes and white shoes. He is roughly 5’8 with black hair which has brown tips.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police.