On Nov. 11, 1919, president Woodrow Wilson declared the first Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I exactly one year earlier and setting the stage for the federal holiday that would eventually come to be known as Veterans Day.

The celebration of that day continued Wednesday with Hattiesburg’s 38thannual Veterans Day Ceremony, held at Veteran’s Memorial Park on West Pine Street, where officials named Vernon F. Dahmer Jr. as the 2020 Veteran of the Year and honored the service of all United States military veterans.

“Today, we remember our veterans – those still with us and those who have passed on – who set aside self and put the needs of the nation ahead of their own,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “We remember those locally that we would often see at celebrations like this, people like Art Albert and Alvin Eaton who are no longer with us this year.

“It’s custom on Veterans Day to remember those in our own lives – those individuals that are important to us and wore the uniform or are still serving in the armed forces. We think of parents, grandparents, siblings, sons and daughters and friends. We show gratitude for their service and sacrifice, and all of these things are expressions that we can do to show our appreciation for veterans.”

The ceremony began with the USM Air Force ROTC – who held a 24-hour vigil in advance of the ceremony – retiring the POW/MIA flag, extinguishing a candle and retiring the Memorial Park flag that had been flying over the park’s pillars for 366 days. That was followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Nashville recording artist Katie Calhoun and the posting of several flags from various branches of the military.

“I think this year additionally, framed in a pandemic, it’s important that we take a step back, process the contributions of our patriots, and gain perspective on how their service should affect how we live going forward,” Barker said. “First, despite a holiday in their honor, the veterans are not immune to the challenges that 2020 has brought.

“Many of our older veterans have lived in mostly isolation for these past eight months, and while necessary, there’s a mental and emotional exhaustion that comes from not being able to get out in the world and see children and grandchildren, and people that you used to see at church. Veterans need a phone call, a note, a reminder that they haven’t been forgotten, and they need these things more than just today.”

About halfway through the event, all the former Veterans of the Year were honored before Dahmer was named as the current recipient. Dahmer, who is the son of Civil Rights icon Vernon Dahmer Sr., served in the United States Air Force from 1951 until 1971 as a subject matter expert in the United States Air Force Telecommunications Center Operations Field.

After 20 years of service, which included the Korean and Vietnam wars, he was honorably discharged as a Senior Master Sergeant, and received many awards and commendations for serving during his military career. He also went on to serve the United States Marine Corps Finance Center in Kansas, Missouri, as a civilian to establish and manage a telecommunications center.

In 1982, he returned to his childhood home in the Kelly Settlement community at 112 Monroe Road in Hattiesburg, where he has spent more than 38 years giving back to his community across a variety of organizations. In that time, he has served as a founding member of the African American Military History Museum and as district committee member for the Boy Scouts of America, where he received the Silver Beaver Award in 2004 for his many contributions to scouting, the community and his church.

He also has continued his father’s legacy of encouraging voter turnout and voter registration, and has successfully settled more than 12 estate divisions with positive results and minimum expense to African-American families desiring to preserve or retain ownership of their property. Dahmer was presented the Jesse L. Brown Community Service Award for his continued life of service by former Mayor Johnny DuPree and served as chairman of the board of directors for the Grants’ Child Care Center in Eatonville.

“This is an honor of all honors, and (the greatest) recognition I have ever received in all of my long life,” Dahmer said. “And why I say that is, this comes from my community, where I was born and raised, where I grew up.

“This is the most special day of my life, and I want to thank everyone in attendance, and everyone who participated in nominating me and choosing me to be the Hattiesburg 2020 Veteran of the Year. I’m humbled by your selection. I never imagined when I returned to Hattiesburg 38 years ago that I would be recognized in this way.”

The ceremony closed with the singing of God Bless America by retired Lt. Col. Fred Varnado and the playing of Taps by Navy veteran Howell Purvis.

“Our veterans committee mirrors our veterans community – young, old, retired, still working, male, female, said Ted Tibbett, chairman of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee. “Our skin colors are different, religion and even political views.

“But one thing is constant: our pride in our service, the love of our country, the willingness to fight again if called. We are proud Americans, warriors then and now. We will always try not to fight, but when called, we will fight with all our might.”