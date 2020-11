Joseph “Bubba” Tubb, a commercial realtor, is the representative-elect for the Mississippi House of Representatives District 87 seat vacated earlier this year with the resignation of Billy Andrews.

Tubb defeated school teacher Matthew Conoly in a runoff election Tuesday. The majority of the district is in Lamar County, and Tubb garnered 64 percent of that vote. The Forrest County portion was unavailable Tuesday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.