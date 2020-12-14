In the 1920s, the City of Lumberton was known for its booming timber industry – hence the name of the city that currently boasts a population of more than 2,000 residents.

An upcoming project will help Lumberton regain that status, as Idaho Forest Group – a privately-owned company based out of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – is set to open a $120 million sawmill operation along Old Highway 11 east of town that will bring up to 135 new jobs to the area. The project was unveiled at a news conference Dec. 14 at the Ben Barrett Community Center on East Main Avenue in Lumberton.

“It’s the raw materials that attracted us to this area, and it’s the hospitality and thoughtfulness of the people that are here – that’s the reason we want to be a part of this community,” said Marc Brinkmeyer, owner and CEO of Idaho Forest Group. “We’re excited to expand to the South.

“We’re sawmillers; that’s what we do, and this is the place to do it, and it’s steeped in the tradition (of the city), and the name is fitting for what we do. Our family is steeped in sawmilling, and so for us it’s just carrying on.”

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors recently approved the transfer of 174 acres of county land to Idaho Forest Group, which plans to open the sawmill by the middle of 2020. The facility will produce a variety of wood products, and its mill supervisors, information technology and human resource staff, engineers, technicians, and operators will all be recruited from the local area.

Officials from Idaho Forest Group are currently working with Pearl River Community College on several workforce training initiatives. Details on training and employment opportunities will be available early next year.

“We start with the raw material, and this is great timber-growing country,” Brinkmeyer said. “We work in the intermountain forests in the West that supply our mills that are roughly 16 million acres; it’s a very diverse forest with multiple species and different product lines.

“We’ve done the technology that is necessary to operate, in that raw material base is somewhat unique, and it’s prepared us to now come to South, where you have ample private timber and the opportunity. We have a large customer base that’s been developed by a marketing group, and this (southern yellow pine) is another specie for us to add to the 10 species that we already manufacture in the West.”

Company officials began visiting Lumberton and other sites in the region over the past year, searching for an opportunity to expand Idaho Forest Group to the South.

“Idaho Forest Group conducted a thorough site selection search across the Gulf South and could have chosen to locate this state-of-the-art facility anywhere in the Southeastern United States,” said Todd Jackson, executive vice president at the Area Development Partnership in Hattiesburg. “The fact that they chose our community is a testament to the pro-business environment area elected officials have created here in the region, and the result of countless hours of hard work by so many people throughout the community.

“Our team at the ADP is grateful to Idaho Forest Group for their confidence in our community and for the consistent support of our public and private sector leaders have provided us as we all work together to grow this great community.”

Jackson said the impact the sawmill project will have on Lumberton – and the broader region – will be generational.

“A wood products manufacturing facility of this size creates an incredible multiplier effect throughout South Mississippi that will impact everyone from timber brokers, loggers, truckers, land owners, and all the support functions it requires to keep a facility of this size running smoothly,” he said. “Not to mention that the direct impact of 135 jobs with an average annual salary around $44,000 is more than the average household income in the Lumberton community.

“That’s just staggering to think about and another reason we work so hard to move our community forward through economic progress.”

Idaho Forest Group operates six sawmills and a finger-joint plant at locations in Idaho and Montana, and employs more than 1,100 team members. The company produces more than 1.2 billion board feet of lumber each year.

“We’ve been in Idaho for 40 years and built our company there, and I’m from Iowa originally, so I have a Midwest upbringing,” Brinkmeyer said. “To come here to Mississippi is the culmination of two years worth of work that we’ve been doing with our team.

“Now, the economic development folks have been excellent, and the logging community in Mississippi has been excellent. The associations around the industry have been thoughtful in answering all of our questions, so now is the time to share that yes, we are committed.”