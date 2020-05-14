Three years ago, the City of Hattiesburg instituted Paint the City Blue as part of National Police Week, which is held every year in May to honor police officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

Although Paint the City Blue will look somewhat different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are encouraged to wear blue on May 14 to recognize the six Hattiesburg Police Department officers who lost their lives while serving.

“It allows the city to wear blue, put out blue ribbons, whatever that looks like,” said Samantha McCain, who serves as the city’s chief communications officer. “Typically, we do a combined memorial service for all of the Pine Belt-area law enforcement officers.

“But this year, with not being able to do those things, we’ve transitioned into really just choosing one day to celebrate National Police Week, which is through Paint the City Blue. It really is the one way we can continue to honor and pay respect to those who have fallen in the line of duty, and to raise awareness of the risks that law enforcement takes on each day.”

The officers that will be honored are M.W. Vinson Jr. (1952), Jessie James Everett (1952), David Hue Anthony Sr. (1973), Jacquelyn Kay “Jackie” Sherrill (1984), Benjamin Joseph Deen (2015), and Liquori Terja Tate (2015).

“Anybody who wants to wear blue (can wear it) to work. (They can) wear blue at home or put blue ribbons on their doors,” McCain said. “Many people still have the blue light bulbs on their front porch.”

Participants are encouraged to take pictures of their endeavors and post them to social media with the hashtag #hburgwearsblue, and city officials will share the pictures throughout the day.

“It’s really just a virtual opportunity to show respect and honor for those who have fallen in the line of duty,” McCain said.