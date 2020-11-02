On Oct. 31, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a possible burglary that occurred at about 12:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Country Club Road, at Pineview Apartments.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased female inside an apartment. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the woman has been identified as 65-year-old Brenda Watson.

While police were responding to the scene, two officers spotted an individual matching the description of the suspect, and pursued the individual up U.S 49. Officers were able to stop the individual near Highway 590. The suspect has been identified as Brenda’s husband, 62-year-old Sidney Watson of Hattiesburg. He has been charged with capital murder and felony eluding. He has been booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.