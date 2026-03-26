Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statement Saturday morning stating that the size of the fire in Carrol County has increased to 3,000 acres and has forced the evacuations along three county roads.

Reeves issued the following statement on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter:

"The state of Mississippi is responding to the wildfire in Carroll County. Current aerial surveys indicate the fire’s size is at 3,000 acres and 40% contained. As of now, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation but has not yet been determined. "The Mississippi Forestry Commission, Carroll County Fire Services and MEMA are assisting in the response. County Roads 218, 144, and 163 have been evacuated. Additional roads may be evacuated as necessary. "Firefighters are working diligently to contain the fire. Fire brakes around inhabited areas and a fire services helicopter have been deployed. The state of Mississippi will continue to deploy additional resources as necessary. "Please pray for the firefighters and emergency responders working to contain the wildfire."

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Saturday, meaning conditions are ripe for wildfires as low humidity and strong winds can cause any fire to get out of control.

According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, Carroll County has issued a burn ban until April 7. Grenada County also issued a burn ban until March 31. No burn bans are in effect for Leflore County at this time.

The cause of the Carroll County fire has not been released as of this time.

The Commonwealth will update this story as more information becomes available.