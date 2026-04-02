The University of Southern Mississippi’s Golden Eagle Battalion, the university’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program, recently welcomed alumni and military leaders from across the country to campus to celebrate its 75th anniversary. Since April 3, 1951, the program has commissioned more than 1,700 officers into the United States Army across active duty, Guard and Reserve ranks.

The anniversary celebration, held March 26, on the Southern Miss Hattiesburg campus, brought together alumni, current cadets, university faculty and staff, and supporters for a commemorative program highlighting the battalion’s history and impact. Attendees had the opportunity to reconnect, tour facilities and reflect on the program’s role in shaping military leaders over the years.

“Golden Eagle Battalion graduates have been part of some of the most critical moments in modern history, fighting in the cold of Korea, the jungles of Vietnam, standing the line during the Cold War and, most recently, serving across the deserts and mountains of the Middle East,” said Lt. Col. David Allen, director of the Department of Military Science. “This 75th anniversary celebrates their sacrifice and renews our commitment today to honor their legacy.”

For decades, Southern Miss’ Army ROTC program has served as a foundation for developing military leaders. Today, the program continues to prepare cadets for service through leadership development, academic training and real-world military experience.

Among those leaders is battalion graduate Maj. Gen. Jeff Hammond, founding director of the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families. Following 32 years of active-duty service to our nation and the U.S. Army, he returned home to Southern Miss to support military-connected students and military-focused initiatives across campus.

“The USM Army ROTC Program, under the leadership of caring and engaged cadre, provided me with the necessary skills to lead by example and care for soldiers and their families,” Hammond said. “The program taught me the fundamental skills necessary to make tough decisions under pressure while maintaining ethical reasoning, and it provided the leadership tools to successfully transition from college student to U.S. Army second lieutenant — all the way to major general.”

Current battalion commander, Cadet Gavin Wells, reflected on the program’s impact.

“The 75th anniversary means a great deal to me because it represents a long-standing tradition of developing strong, capable leaders who go on to serve in the United States Army,” Wells said. “It reflects a continuous legacy of excellence and commitment to service. I’m proud to be part of a program that plays such an important role in shaping future leaders.”

The training and experiences students gain through Southern Miss Army ROTC shape a future of selfless leadership and professionalism, preparing them to become capable leaders not only in the U.S. military, but in their communities as well.

“It is a humbling honor to be placed in a position to lead America's sons and daughters,” Allen said. “The cadets that I have had the privilege to lead in this program have proven to me that both our nation and our Army are in capable hands.”