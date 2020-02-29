2020 Best of the Pine Belt voting underway

Voting is now underway in FestivalSouth's 2020 Best of the Pine Belt competition, presented annually by Signature Magazine.

More than 134,000 nominations were received during this year's 10-day nomination period - a record-breaking number, according to David Gustafson, editor/publisher of Signature Magazine and its sister publication, The PineBelt NEWS.

"This year's response has been overwhelming," said Gustafson. "It's a testament to the enormous amount of talent that we have here in the Pine Belt."

Voting in the annual competition continues through May 22 at www.festivalsouth.org on the following schedule:

Voting begins for ALL categories**: Feb. 29 - March 1.

Voting open for MUSIC categories ONLY: March 2 - 15.

Voting open for PERSONALITIES categories ONLY: March 16 - 29.

Voting open for BUSINESS categories ONLY: March 30 - April 19.

Voting open for FOOD categories ONLY: April 20 - May 3.

Voting resumes for ALL CATEGORIES**: May 4 - 17.

Voting open for SHOW CATEGORIES ONLY (TBA): May 18 - 22.

For a full list of this year's nominees, click on the following links:

MUSIC: www.HubCitySPOKES.com/BOPBmusic

BUSINESS & SHOPPING: www.HubCitySPOKES.com/BOPBshopping

NEIGHBORS: www.HubCitySPOKES.com/BOPBneighbors

FOOD: www.HubCitySPOKES.com/BOPBfood