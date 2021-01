On this week's episode of The PineBeltSPORTS Podcast, the show recaps some of the high school soccer and basketball action as well as previewing Southern Miss basketball's weekend series. Purvis girl's basketball coach Michael Thornton joins the show to talk about his team's 15-0 start and how the program has had turn around success. Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry joins the show over the phone to discuss how the Golden Eagle baseball schedule is taking shape.