PETAL – Oak Grove took care of business on Thursday night as the Warriors rallied from a 3-run deficit to defeat rival Petal 6-4 on the road and clinch the Region 5-6A title.

"I don't have the words for what these boys have done this year," Oak Grove coach Chris McCardle said. "We started off not knowing what we were going to have.

"We started the year off not playing too well. I knew we had the potential to be good, but I didn't know if we would get there or not."

For the Panthers, who were without former head coach Shane Kelly, the defeat was Petal's third straight loss.

Taking over as interim coach is Justin Windham, who had served as an assistant coach for Petal in the last three seasons.

"We are settling in," Windham said. "I feel better every day with it with just getting more comfortable, feeling things out, understanding my responsibilities, and getting more comfortable with the in-game stuff as well. We are close.

"For what's on the field, I feel fine. It's more so stuff that's behind the scenes that I have to take care of. For what is on the field, I feel confident in our guys. Our seniors, we have eight of them, have stepped up to lead this team. They have been doing a good job of doing that."

Despite losing Tuesday's game to the Warriors 9-0, Petal (8-11, 3-3) jumped ahead with a 4-1 lead.

In the third inning, Blake Roberts drove in a run with an RBI single, then Blake Hooks followed with an RBI single in the fourth.

Oak Grove (17-4, 6-0) got on the board in the fifth inning with an RBI single from Joseph Clearman. However, the Panthers maintained momentum as Petal centerfielder Eli Britt made a perfect throw to home plate to end the inning and save a run to keep the lead 2-1.

The Warriors' starting pitcher Micah Daniell fell into trouble in the top of the fifth inning as he gave up two leadoff singles. Oak Grove then made a call to the bullpen for sophomore Brodie Wedgeworth, who is referred to as the "Ice Man" by his team.

"I went straight to Wedgeworth," McCardle said. "He is a young pup. He threw well in the intersquads in February. Wedgeworth just goes up there, competes, and throws strikes. He doesn't back down from anything.

"They call him the Ice Man. The funny thing about the Ice Man is that he is a young pup and he had a save in an earlier game. He made the statement that he had ice in his veins when he was just joking around with the kids, and it stuck. He's done a good job for us."

Wedgeworth managed to control the damage as Petal plated two more runs with an RBI sac bunt and then an RBI sac fly.

"(The situation) was fine," Wedgeworth said. "I just wanted to get out of the inning. If they scored one, then just try and keep (the damage down). My curveball was on. They were just watching it. It rolled over a bunch of them too."

Like Oak Grove, Petal's starting pitcher Blake Hooks fell into trouble in the sixth inning as he gave up two singles to start the inning. Petal then went to the bullpen for Bobby Magee, but the Warriors capitalized on the situation. In five innings, Hooks allowed three runs off five hits while striking out four batters.

"I knew Hooks was going to go out there and kind of shut us down," McCardle said. "We got to him in the fifth. We got some key hits in there. They came back in the sixth and got them some hits.

"I think he got a little tired. When we saw him the third time through, our hitters made some adjustments. We made some good swings on him, but in those first four innings, we had no shot."

Zach Little hit an RBI single, which was followed by a Petal error in the outfield to narrow the lead 4-3. Magee then walked in a run to tie the game, which led to Petal making a second call to the pen. Pinch hitter GW Pigott then hit a two-run RBI single on the first pitch to give the Warriors a 6-4 lead.

Wedgeworth retired Petal in order for the next two innings while striking out three batters.

"I knew (Petal wouldn't (make it easy)," McCardle said. "Petal has a great tradition. They have a good team.

"We stayed in the game. We battled and never stopped believing. We could have easily folded when they got up 4-1, but this team just had too much guts. These boys have come together as a team and not have any egos. They come to practice every day with a good attitude. They keep fighting, and they play for each other."