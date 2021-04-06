Lumberton is now searching for a new football coach as Zach Jones has resigned to take the head coaching position at Magee.

The move comes after Jones helped guide the Panthers to a 1A state championship win over Biggersville.

"To be able to go home and win in your hometown, watch a group of kids grow, and knowing what football means to Lumberton is something that I'll never forget and something that I will always be thankful for," Jones said. "Just to be able to watch a group of kids grow not just as football players but as people is something I will always be forever grateful for."

In six seasons, Jones was a three-time South State champion, won five straight region titles and posted a record of 65-19.

"(The decision) was hard," Jones said. "I am leaving a place where I love my kids and had great times and memories. The opportunity presented itself, and it checked all the boxes that we needed. My wife is pregnant, and we found that out a few weeks ago. It brings her closer to her family. Then you look at the history and tradition of Magee (so) we just felt like that's where the Lord was leading us to go."

The decision comes after Jones turned down the head coaching job at Southeast Lauderdale last week.

Former Magee coach Teddy Dyess, who had also coached at Lumberton from 2001-06, resigned to take the head coaching job at Ridgeland after leading the Trojans to an undefeated 12-0 state championship season.