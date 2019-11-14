USM police say no credibility to 'kidnapping' flyer on campus

The University of Southern Mississippi Police Department is directing faculty, staff and students to disregard a flyer circulating throughout the Hattiesburg campus containing false information about a kidnapping ploy.

The flyer includes a message accompanied by a photograph that states: “HB 3470 is doing human trafficking!!! He has a gun in his car… please be careful and look out for the number plate. Pass this around and save a life!”

University Police Chief Rusty Keyes pointed out that an identical message has been circulating through various channels for more than two years in different parts of the world.

“I encourage the university community to always contact UPD first before sharing information of this nature on social media,” Keyes said.

To report an emergency or suspicious activity, contact University Police at (601) 266-4986 or visit: https://www.usm.edu/police/.