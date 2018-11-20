Hattiesburg fire chief, assistant sworn in

﻿The Hub City’s new fire chief, Sherrocko Stewart, was sworn in last week after receiving a unanimous nod from the city council in June. Stewart had previously served as station captain for the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport Fire Department in Jackson.

Stewart, who was deployed twice as a flight medic, has 12 years service with the Mississippi Air National Guard and previously worked in Mobile. Danny Wade, whose appointment was effective June 18, was sworn in as assistant chief. Wade worked for the Laurel Fire Department before joining the Hub City department and has 14 years of experience.

Following the swearing in, 15 promotions were announced, including nine for engineer – Matt Bayley, Landon Fordham, Luke Fordham, Luke Hatten, Thomas McMahan, Zbigniew Mitelsztet, Mason Pope, Matt Rungeling and Robert Smith.

Promoted to lieutenant were Brian Burson, David Fielder, Michael Kellum and Brandon Lee.Barry Collins and Chris Carr were promoted to Battalion Chief status. Also recognized was Doris Davis, whose late husband, Capt. Marvin Lee Davis, served the department for a number of years. A memorial on the edge of Fire Station No. 1’s property facing Main Street.