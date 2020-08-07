In light of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors’ decision to close the Forrest County Multipurpose Center for the month for August because of the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the area, the upcoming Bulls, Bands and Barrels event has been canceled for this year.

The event was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the center.

“We did not enter into this decision lightly,” said Hunter Price, president of Bulls, Bands and Barrels. “However, we must put the safety of our fans first.

“Also, given the unforeseen future of this pandemic and the resulting attendance guidelines set by Gov. (Tate) Reeves limiting attendance to 25 percent of venue capacity, we wouldn’t be able to deliver the high quality event experience and value ticket purchasers have come to expect from us through these past seven years.”

Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive an automatic refund from Bulls, Bands and Barrels ticket partner, www.bigtickets.com. Refunds will be issued minus applicable fees, and customers are asked to allow 30 business days for the funds to post to their accounts.

The event, which offers barrel racing and other rodeo-style events, styles itself as “This Ain’t Your Grandpappy’s Rodeo” and is billed as featuring “the rankest bulls in the southeast and the fastest equines” in the business. The Aug. 22 event was to have been the last stop in this year’s tour across the southeast.

In addition to the cowboys and cowgirls, the event was to feature an intermission with competition freestyle bull fighting. Country music stars Keo Wetzel and Travis Clark were to provide musical entertainment, and two-time Professional Bull Riders world champion Chris Shivers was scheduled to make a special appearance for autographs and photos with fans.

“We are diligently planning the 2021 Bulls, Bands, and Barrels tour,” Price said. “We hope to bring BBB back to all the fans and supporters who didn’t get to party with us in 2020. We will be back, Mississippi. In the meantime, stay safe.”