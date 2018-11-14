2018 is the second deadliest year in Hub City history

﻿A 22-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Saturday and charged with second degree murder in connection with a late-night drug deal gone bad.

It’s the city’s 12th homicide of 2018, making it the second-deadliest year on record in the Hub City with six full weeks remaining.

Police were initially notified just after midnight after the victim – later identified as Jack Eagan Kelly, 19, of Louisiana – was dropped off to an awaiting ambulance at a service station near the Forrest County Health Department on Highway 49.

Kelly was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

As the investigation progressed, the crime scene was located at a nearby apartment complex located in the 200 block of Blue Gable Road.

Arrested at the scene was 23-year-old Delbert Edgar Kennedy III, of Hattiesburg.

He was taken into custody around 11 a.m. and subsequently charged with accessory after the fact of second degree murder, hindering prosecution, and possession of narcotics.

Arrested at about the same time at another nearby apartment complex located on Cambell Scenic Drive was Alex Emmanuel Roberts Rivera, 22, of Hattiesburg.

Rivera was charged with second degree murder, possession of narcotics, and obstruction of justice.

A third suspect, 19-year-old Klayton King, turned himself into authorities at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Hattiesburg Police are still asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Hayden Calico, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the crime.

If you have any information, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.