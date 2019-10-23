Halloween Fun: Chilling adventures await you in Pine Belt

It’s almost time for creepy crawlies, ghosts and ghoulies. With Halloween just a week away, the Pine Belt is getting to celebrate All Hallow’s Eve with a number of hauntingly exciting events.

The Avenues of Hattiesburg has already hosted the city’s annual pumpkin carving contest, the largest in the Gulf South, and the Run for Your Life Almost 5K race.

Next up is the always popular Avenues Halloween Parade, set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

How many towns do you know that have a Halloween parade?

Now in its eighth year, the parade has expanded by a few blocks and is a little bit longer this year. With more than 40 parade floats and the chance of great weather, this night of fun promises to be a night of thrills and chills.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church at 24th Avenue and Hardy Street and rolls east to 13th Avenue. In past years, the parade turned south at the Hattiesburg Zoo. This year’s added space will allow plenty of space to gather with friend and family along the parade route, according to parade organizers.

Parade announcers will be posted in front of McAlister's Deli, Hattiesburg Zoo and Keg and Barrel.

Parade judges will be near 21st Avenue and Hardy Street.

“The safety of parade-goers is our highest priority,” said Paul Sims, a member of The Avenues Alliance. “This year, you'll see an increase in extra barricades, officers with HPD and more helping with crowd control and traffic.

The parade committee is also requiring at least six walkers per float to walk beside the float for the duration of the parade to help with crowd control.

During an After Party at the Keg and Barrel on Hardy Street parade winners will be announced.

The mission of The Avenues is to promote the area and organize events that bring people together and into the area.

TRICK OF TREAT

Some Pine Belt towns have announced designated hours for children to trick-or treat. The below listings are for trick -or-treating on Oct. 31.

Hattiesburg will observe trick-or-treat hours between 4:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

• Sumrall – 5 to 8 p.m.

• Purvis – 4 to 6 p.m.

• Lumberton – 30 to 8 p.m.

• Petal – 5 to 8 p.m.

As always, residents are urged to drive slow and watch for young children who are walking along the sides of area roadways as they make their way from one house or neighborhood to another.