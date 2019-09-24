Police looking into vandalism at Venture Church

Local police are looking into a instance of vandalism at the Lincoln Road campus of Venture Church, in which someone defaced parts of the building with red spray paint.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said police responded Tuesday to a report of graffiti, which apparently happened overnight at the church. The suspect or suspects spray-painted several doors, windows and walls with messages such as “Why so serious?” and “God forbids materials in Heaven.”

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department also is participating in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.