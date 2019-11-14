H'burg Schools hires new 'top cop'

A longtime local police officer has been hired to lead the Hattiesburg Public School District's school resource department.

LaTosha Myers, who previously worked for more than a decade with the Hattiesburg Police Department, was introduced Thursday during the November regular meeting of the school district's Board of Trustees. Myers is a Hattiesburg native and graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi who rose to the rank of lieutenant while working in the police department's Internal Affairs Division and Domestic Violence and Sex Crimes unit. She also served as the department’s public information officer.

Advocating “safety, integrity and accountability” in her work, Myers plans to continue upholding those tenets maintaining security at schools throughout the district, along with her team of six resource officers.

“I love my community, I love these kids, and I’m ready to go to work,” she said.

Also introduced at this week's meeting was Ashley Jackson, who has been named communications and engagement coordinator for the district.

A native of Saginaw, Michigan, Jackson has worked in the broadcast television industry, including with CBS in New York and NBC in Los Angeles, as well as locally with WDAM-TV. The Florida A&M University graduate said she’s looking forward to “promoting the successes of the district’s students and faculty.”

“I’m very thankful for and excited about this opportunity,” Jackson said.