Renovation work underway at Hattiesburg High, Rowan

As students are away on summer vacation, renovation work is going full steam ahead at Hattiesburg High School and Rowan Elementary School, part of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s plans for improvements to all schools in the district, using funds coming from the renewal of property tax assessments approved by voters last year.

Tony Stanley, facilities and maintenance director for the district, said work is underway at Rowan to replace flooring in the gymnasium and painting of its ceiling, along with restroom upgrades, replacement of baseboards and light fixtures, and installation of a bus stop/drop-off facility.

At Hattiesburg High, classrooms and offices are being emptied as crews prepare to begin work there, which includes infrastructure upgrades for internet connections, among a wide variety of other projects.

Job fair set for June 18; district seeks teachers, bus drivers

The HPSD will hold a job fair from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at its district offices, located at 301 Mamie St., and seeks applicants for a variety of positions, including classroom teachers and bus drivers.

Samone Faulkner, communications director for the district, said the shortage of bus drivers is affecting school districts across the country. To alleviate that situation for the HPSD, a free training session to help potential candidates prepare for taking a bus driver permit test and driving test will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 22 at the district’s transportation department offices, located at 707 Hutchinson Ave. Drivers can make $13-15 an hour.

For questions about the job fair and positions, as well as the bus driver training, call the HPSD at 601.582.5078.

Summer Feeding Program underway

The HPSD is again offering free breakfast and lunch to all children up to age 18 at Burger Middle School until June 28; Woodley Elementary School until July 12; and Lillie Burney STEAM Academy until July 19. Breakfast is served from 7:30-8:30 a.m.; lunch is served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Adults may purchase breakfast for $2.25 and lunch for $3.75 at these same sites.