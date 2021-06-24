A third individual has surrendered to authorities in the ongoing investigation into the recent fatal shooting at Pineview Apartments in Hattiesburg.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said a 14-year-old was charged on June 23 with 1stdegree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. Additional information pertaining to the juvenile will be released through the court system at the appropriate time.

The first arrest was made on June 21, when Hattiesburg resident Judah Miller turned himself in to police and was charged with accessory before the fact and one count of receiving stolen property. Miller, 21, was later charged with accessory before the fact of 1stdegree murder.

The second arrest took place on June 22, when an unnamed individual was charged with accessory after the fact of 1stdegree murder, accessory after the fact of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor. Additional information also will be released through the court system for that individual.

The shooting occurred on June 18 at Pineview Apartments, when one individual was shot and later succumbed to his injuries. Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict identified the victim as 15-year-old Tradarius Cooper of Hattiesburg.