As their name implies, Forrest General Hospital’s Spirit Girls are making spirits bright and spreading Christmas cheer this holiday season.

In an effort to help brighten the holidays for those in the hospital, Spirit Girls collected more than 100 goodies for Intensive Care Unit patients and their families. Items included small neck pillows, playing cards, toothbrushes/toothpaste, small fidget toys, coloring books, and crossword puzzle books.

“Being a patient or having a loved one in the ICU is difficult anytime but add in the holidays and it’s an especially difficult time,” said Macy Knight, Spirit Girls coordinator. “We hope these happies will help the time pass for these patients and their families.”

During their December meeting, Spirit Girls wrapped the goodies and made Christmas ornaments for a Spirit Girls Christmas tree located in the ICU waiting room.

Oak Grove High School senior, Claire Christensen, who has been a Spirit Girl for five years, appreciates the opportunities the Spirit Girls program has provided. “Spirit Girls has given me so many amazing opportunities and I have created great friendships throughout the years,” she said. “I would not be the person I am today without this amazing program. My favorite part of our December meeting was wrapping items for people in the ICU. I’m not the best gift wrapper, but I’m glad to know that I will bring joy to someone who needs it this time of year.”

Bryan Buckley, Administrative Director of Critical Care-Patient Care Services said, “The donations from the Spirit Girls are greatly appreciated and will be put to good use.”

Spirit Girls also crafted Christmas cards, which will be given to Forrest General Healthcare workers closer to Christmas.

Also, during the meeting, senior Spirit Girls were recognized for their commitment to the program. Each received a painted purple orchid print, which is the new Spirit Girls logo and was unveiled earlier this year. They also received purple Spirit Girls honor cords to be worn at graduation.

“We are so fortunate to have such wonderful young ladies who want to give back to the community,” said Millie Swan, vice president. “By opening their hearts and their hands, they are helping to make the holidays a little brighter for those patients and their loved ones who will struggle through the holidays while in the hospital.”

For more information about Spirit Girls, please go to forrestgeneral.org/spiritgirls.