The Spero Award, established by Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) more than a decade ago, recognizes hospital partners, medical professionals, and community members who go above and beyond to make organ, eye, and tissue donation possible.

“Spero,” meaning hope in Latin, reflects the heart of this work and the lives it touches every day. Across the state, MORA presents the Spero Award to individuals and teams who demonstrate exceptional commitment to the Donate Life mission.

In January 2026, Forrest General Hospital (FGH) experienced an extraordinary week, with four organ donors in just seven days—the highest number ever recorded at a single hospital in Mississippi during that time frame. From these selfless gifts, 16 life-saving transplants were made possible. This milestone was only achievable through the dedication and collaboration of FGH staff.

In recognition of their efforts, the ICU, Surgery Department, and Palliative Care teams were each honored with the Spero Award during a ceremony on Tuesday. Their partnership with MORA plays a vital role in making donation and transplantation possible across Mississippi.

Every eight minutes, a new patient is added to the national transplant waiting list. Each day, an average of 13 people die waiting for a life-saving transplant that never comes. Today, nearly 1,000 Mississippians are among the more than 100,000 individuals nationwide awaiting a transplant, with over 90% in need of a kidney. One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and one tissue donor can save or improve the lives of 75 or more people.

Join the more than 1.2 million Mississippians who have said yes. Register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor at msora.org/register.