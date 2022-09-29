Forrest County AHS got back in the win column as the Aggies bounced back with a 36-28 win against West Marion.

Running back Keeghan Rodgers put together another memorable performance as he ran for 179 yards and four touchdowns and hauled in a 34-yard touchdown reception.

“We’re definitely glad to win that game, and 4-1 is really good,” FCAHS coach Larry Dolan said. “We realize that we have not played our best football. We better because we have ones coming that are going to be tough the next few weeks.”

FCAHS (4-1) will now open region play against undefeated Lawrence County (5-0) to open region play. The matchup should be a showdown between Rodgers and Cougars running back Ahmad Hardy. Rodgers has run for 936 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Hardy has put up 963 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“They’re huge,” Dolan said. “They’re fast. They probably have the best running back in the region. They’re just a good football team. They’re a Wing-T team, and they run. The quarterback can throw it when they have to. They are the most athletic team I’ve seen this year, and they are the best team we have played.”

However, Lawrence County does not solely depend on Hardy, as the Cougars have two other running backs and quarterbacks that have posted respectable numbers. Running backs Zion Thomas and MarKavioin Owens have combined to run for 564 yards and six touchdowns, with quarterback Kannon Cato rushing for 322 yards and seven touchdowns. According to Dolan, it’s a testament to the success Lawrence County has with its Wing-T offense.

“They are a solid competitor, well-coached, and it’s going to be a tough challenge for us,” Dolan said.” It’s an ordinary Wing-T team. When you have three backs that rush like that, then it’s kind of hard to stop. They are a very good high school that runs the old Wing-T, and they do it very well. They are hard to stop. They have huge offensive linemen. We pull guards that are 175 pounds, and they pull guards that are 230 pounds. The thing with the Wing-T is you can have one great back and still move the ball. If you have two great backs, you can be very good. If you have got three great backs, then you can be dynamic. If you have three great running backs and a quarterback that can throw, then it is even tougher.”

Defensively, the Cougars have allowed 19.8 points per game, have forced 10 turnovers and have come up with 11 sacks.

“They are predominantly a split-four (defense), but a 4-2-5 (scheme) is what the new guys call it,” Dolan said. “They are balanced on either side, and the leading rusher plays outside linebacker on one side, so you have got a great athlete sitting out there. Teams that run the Wing-T, their defenses are usually pretty well rested. It comes down to if you have got athletes and they’ve got athletes.”

FCAHS hits the road to face Lawrence County with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.