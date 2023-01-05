BROOKLYN – As Forrest County Agricultural's starting point guard David Combest toed the free throw line, the Aggies held a 5-point lead over Lawrence County in Friday night Region 7-4A matchup.

After making his first shot, Combest, in a calm manner, repeatedly told his teammates, 'Just one more stop.' Combest not only hit the next free throw, but the Aggies came up with the defensive stop to seal the 64-58 win over the Cougars.

"I said, 'One more stop and the game is over,'" Combest said. "It's something I always tell them. Defense wins games, and it's one stop at a time.

"You have to keep that intensity up."

While it may seem like an insignificant moment, in reality, it was a display of the Aggies' experience and talent after being one bucket away from reaching the Final Four last season. FCAHS returns seven seniors from a team that won 24 games and boasts a rare complete starting lineup.

"I think it's just another of being comfortable in the system," said second-year FCAHS coach Scott Landry on what makes this team different this season. "It's another year with me. They have adapted more to the standards and the goals that we set.

"It's like learning a whole new language, and learning a whole new language takes time. You get more comfortable as time goes on."

At the center of the victory over Lawrence County was Combest, who is the team's captain and a Pearl River CC signee. The senior did it all as he hit 3-pointers, dunked, took charges, and was nearly perfect from the free-throw line finishing 5-for-6.

"I feel like it's something that I just need to do for my team," said Combest on his 24-point performance. "They trust me. They named me the captain, so I feel like I'm doing it for them.

"I feel like we want it more. We take pride in our defense. We take pride in coach."

Yet every dynamic of FCAHS' team was needed as the Aggies trailed early on against Cougars. After taking a 10-3 lead, Lawrence County (10-5, 1-1) switched into a full-court press and forced numerous turnovers that led to the Cougars holding an 18-16 lead by the end of the first quarter.

That lead carried over into the second, with Lawrence County pulling ahead 26-20, but the Aggies surged ahead on the fastbreak and went on an 18-2 run to go into the half with a 38-28 lead.

"We want to get out and run, and we want to play fast," Landry said. "It sounds good to play fast and get layups, but that means you have to get stops first. You have to get the rebound first. You can't leak out on defense.

"We had some careless turnovers. We didn't take care of the basketball as we should have, and we just have to be smarter and make better decisions with the ball."

Lawrence County, which kept five guards on the floor all night, found success from beyond the arc, with the Cougars knocking down 10 3-pointers by the end of the game. Four of those 3-pointers came in the third quarter and helped Lawrence County narrow the lead to 51-49.

"Credit to Lawrence County. They had a good game plan coming in," Landry said." They played five guards, and we played two traditional bigs. They really had some NBA concepts tonight, where they had five on the 3-point line. It really stretched us. All it takes is one getting beat, and then it's a three in the corner.

"We didn't anticipate them playing five guards on the floor. That's a tough matchup."

Particularly in the second half, guard Josh McArthur also sparked FCAHS's offense in transition while 6-foo-8 center Rich'ard Frazier along with guard Jason Jefferson, penetrated the paint. All three players scored in double digits, with Jefferson scoring 15, McArthur with 13 and Frazier finishing with 12 points.

"We have other players, too. Josh averaged 20 points last year," Landry said. "He did a good job defensively tonight. He can score and is good out of transition. He played football, so he is kind of knocking the rust off a little bit. If you asked me who my breakout (player) this year was, I'd say Jason Jefferson. Jason is doing it all. He can shoot the three. He can offensive rebound you, post you, and is just a tough player. Then we know, Rich'ard, who is 6-foot-8, is one of the best bigs in the state."

This culminated in FCAHS (14-2, 2-0) outscoring Lawrence County 13-9 in the fourth quarter, with the Aggies pulling away in the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run. Notably. Combest scored seven of his points in the fourth quarter.

"We think we have one of the best point guards in the state with him," Landry said. "He is huge. He is a big guard. There are not many guards that are 6-foot-2 and 180 like he is. He can shoot it. He can handle it, and he can guard.

"He's really the head of our snake. When he goes, we go. When the game is on the line, he is going to make a couple of big plays. He has done it all year long."

