BROOKLYN – The state’s fourth-ranked team in Class 4A did what it was supposed to do Friday night against a winless opponent.

Forrest County AHS scored the first 19 points of the game and coasted to a 56-18 victory over Poplarville in Region 7-4A boys basketball action at Ellis Shoemake Gymnasium.

FCAHS won its 18th straight game to improve to 19-2 overall and 7-0 in region. Poplarville’s hard-luck season continued as the Hornets dropped to 0-21 and 0-8.

“We just tried to say that we’re basically playing against ourselves,” said Forrest County coach Scott Landry. “It doesn’t matter who we’re up against, we’re always playing against ourselves, against our standards.

“It’s just look at each day and try to get a little better, whether we’re at practice scrimmaging against ourselves or whether we’re against another team.”

The game was what one would expect of such a mismatch. The Aggies held Poplarville scoreless through the first quarter, allowing just four shots and forcing eight turnovers in the game’s first eight minutes.

“Coach had said to get on them early,” said Aggie senior Richard Frazier. “Play tough defense, get in the passing lanes, play aggressive and be physical with them.”

Frazier, a lean 6-foot-8 forward, scored the first six points of the game on two layups and a slam dunk, then senior Joshua McArthur took a steal coast-to-coast for a fast break layup, and the Aggies were off and running.

FCAHS hit its first four shots of the game and seven of the first nine shots from the field. The Aggies also took care of the ball regardless of who was on the floor, committing just four turnovers for the game.

Landry went to his second five with two minutes to go in the first quarter, as the Aggie starters logged about one full half of action, sitting down for good midway through the third quarter.

“Our freshmen and sophomores have earned the privilege of getting into these kind of games, get those minutes, and have some fun,” said Landry.

“They do a good job in practice for us, and we’re always looking for depth. I think we’ve got some freshmen and sophomores who are ready to compete. Those minutes are valuable. Any time you step on the court, we expect you to play at a high level.”

Trailing 19-0 after the first quarter, Poplarville finally got on the board on the opening possession of the second quarter, when Landon Wells broke free for a layup, and the Hornets actually made their first three shots of the period, then missed their last four.

“I like how we’re coming together,” said senior Kailer Harper. “We’re like a brotherhood, like a family, as you can tell from the sounds of the locker room after a win. We’re just having fun, on the floor and in the locker room, and enjoying each other’s presence.”

McArthur swished a 3-point shot at the halftime buzzer to send the Aggies into the break leading 27-7.

But that was the only 3-ball FCAHS made, until right at the end. The Aggies also had a poor night at the foul line, hitting just 6 of 17.

“I think focus is one thing we need to work on,” said Landry. “There was stretch after the first four minutes or so where we lost our focus and got a little disinterested with the big lead.

“It’s tough when you’re dealing with 16 and 17 year-olds. That’s the main thing for us, just mentally focusing where we’re mentally preparing the right way.”

Harper stepped to the front at the beginning of the second half. The 6-2 senior drew a foul, made the first of two free throws, then got a putback layup after the Aggies kept possession on Harper’s missed second foul shot.

Next time down the floor, Harper hit a pull-up jump shot in the lane from eight feet, then got a fast-break layup sandwiched between a pair of dunks by Frazier.

On the defensive end, Forrest County held Poplarville to just 25 shots for the game, forced 17 turnovers, and the Hornets also struggled from the line, hitting just 2 of 7.

“I like playing on defense,” said Frazier. “I like blocking shots, getting rebounds and putbacks, and slam dunks are nice too.”

Frazier led the Aggies with 15 points, Harper had 11 points and McArthur finished with 8. Jason Smith scored 5 points to lead Poplarville.

Last year, FCAHS reached the Elite Eight in 4A, getting knocked out in a 47-44 loss to Moss Point in the quarterfinal round. With a senior-laden roster, the Aggies are hoping to take that next step and earn a trip to Jackson for the state Final Four.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” said Harper. “We can’t play like we did tonight and go to Jackson. But I think full commitment, trusting in our coach and everything he says, and completely buying into his system will be big for us.”

As always, the competition in 4A South will be keen, with a large field of championship contenders.

“You always have to start with Raymond,” said Landry. “They’ve been to the state finals six years in a row and won it four times. And they – play in a really tough region.

“Lanier is always good, McComb is having a really good year, and we played South Pike last year in the playoffs and they were tough. Pass Christian and Moss Point on the Coast are very good teams, and if you cross paths with Quitman you’d better bring your A-game.”

Certainly, the competition will a great deal tougher in the Aggies’ next contest, a road trip to Lawrence County on Monday. Beyond that, Forrest County will look ahead to hosting the Region 7-4A Tournament beginning the week of February 6.

In the girls game, Poplarville rallied with a big fourth quarter to defeat the Aggies 46-40. The Hornets trailed 36-29 at the end of the third quarter, but outscored FCAHS 17-4 in the final period.

Avory Thomas scored 14 points to lead Poplarville (10-9, 4-4); Mercedes Dorsey finished with 17 for the Aggies (6-14, 2-5).